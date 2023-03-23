FS: DEAD ISLAND 2 PC KEY (EPIC GAMES STORE)

jobert
[H]ard|Gawd
Dec 13, 2020
I am asking $45 paypal only please
my heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/65446/to
For those that do not know, Dead Island 2 is an Epic Games store exclusive and will release on April 21st. I have looked on the key sites and this game seems to be full retail $59.99 price everywhere if its in stock at all.
This was part of the AMD rewards bundle that had Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol. I have already activated The Callisto Protocol so this will be the key for Dead island 2 only. You do NOT need any AMD hardware to get the key.
Upon payment I will send the AMD rewards link with the login and password. When you log in you can change the password if you like.
Now when you log in just click on "My Rewards" on the top and you will see that The Callisto Protocol is already activated and the Dead Island 2 key will show up when the game is released on or before April 21st.
Last edited: