FS: Crucial Ballistix 2x4GB DDR3-1600

I just upgraded, and have this RAM left over.Crucial 2x4GB DDR3-1600 CL9-9-9-24shipped (Tested each RAM stick individually in Memtest86 and came back with no errors.)I also have an InWin BK623 microATX SFF case plus the original power supply 300W. If you are near zip code 27127, you can come pick it up locally. This is the 4 USB 2.0 port version. The only flaw is that the yellow plastic retention clip on the external 3.5" bay broke.Heatware: duke975