FS: Corsair HX1000 PSU and 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum -- Both are brand new/sealed

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
6,673
Decided to combine my 2 items for sale. Here's component #2 of my friend's recently-wifey-vetoed build.

Brand new/sealed Corsair HX1000 power supply.

$175 OBO Shipped USPS/FedEX

My Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77

PM for questions or my PayPal

PXL_20230527_034341888.jpg
PXL_20230527_034331404.jpg


Brand new/sealed kit of 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 5600MHz

$100 Shipped USPS

My Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77

PM for questions or my PayPal

852525_807975_ram.png
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: fx9
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top