FS: Alienware 13 r3, 3 mechanical keyboards, Logitech Pro X headset

Looking to sell a couple different things.

All prices include shipping CON US only. Insurance is on the buyer.

Preferred payment is PayPal or Venmo

What you see in the picture is what you get. More pictures available upon request.

First up is the Alienware 13 R3 laptop.

Like new condition, no scratches or real signs of wear.

$725 OBO

Specs:
Intel i7-6700HQ
GTX 1060 OC with 6gb GDDR5
512GB SSD
1TB SSD
32GB of Ram DDR4 2400
13.3 2560x1440 OLED Touchscreen Display
RGB Backlit Keyboard and touchpad
Killer 1535 Wifi
Out of box experience Windows 10 Home
Battery is about 85% of new capacity, excellent health in terms of report.
Comes with 2 power bricks.
Warranty ran out December 31st 2019. You're still able to purchase another year via dell support.

Picture Link

Logitech Pro x headphones

Like new, used for less than a day before opting for wireless.

$85 OBO

Picture Link

Velocifire TKL01WS Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Like new

$75 OBO

Picture Link

Corsair K68 Cherry MX Red Keyboard

Light use, like new

$60 OBO

Picture Link

Corsair Strafe RGB Cherry MX Silent

Like new

$85 OBO

Picture Link

Heatware link Computergeek485 66-0-0

Ask questions and toss out offers!
 
