FS: $750 ASUS TUF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

sk3tch

Hello all,

Today I am selling an ASUS TUF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER card. I purchased this on February 12, 2024. It was gently used for gaming in my son's rig.

Comes complete with box and all accessories plus a PDF receipt from Micro Center.

$750 shipped via UPS Ground with insurance - payment via PayPal F&F.

I am two-factor authentication verified here on [H] and here is my heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to

Thanks for looking!
 

