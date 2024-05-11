FS: $750 ASUS TUF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

Hello all,
Today I am selling an ASUS TUF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER card. I purchased this on February 12, 2024. It was gently used for gaming in my son's rig.
Comes complete with box and all accessories plus a PDF receipt from Micro Center.
$750 shipped via UPS Ground with insurance - payment via PayPal F&F.
I am two-factor authentication verified here on [H] and here is my heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
Thanks for looking!
Today I am selling an ASUS TUF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER card. I purchased this on February 12, 2024. It was gently used for gaming in my son's rig.
Comes complete with box and all accessories plus a PDF receipt from Micro Center.
$750 shipped via UPS Ground with insurance - payment via PayPal F&F.
I am two-factor authentication verified here on [H] and here is my heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
Thanks for looking!