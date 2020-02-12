FS: 32GB iPad Pro 9.7" $180 -- Axis P3364-VE 12MM IP Camera

Unused Apple iPad Pro 9.7-in 32GB Wi-Fi - Space Gray (MLMN2LL/A)
iPad is still sealed but box is opened. Will include a new black smart cover.
Asking $180 shipped paypal to US48


Axis P3364-VE 12MM Network Camera (pn: 0484-001)
Axis T91A61 Wall Bracket (pn: 5017-611)
ACC Pendant kit for Axis P3343-VE (pn: 5502-321)
Axis items are new in unopened boxes.
https://www.axis.com/en-us/products/axis-p3364-ve
Asking $80 PayPal for all 3 plus actual shipping costs (US only).

Shipping weight is like 13-15lb. If you send me your zip I can
give you a total with shipping.

Thanks!
Untitled.jpg
 
Last edited:
I couldn't tell from the axis page, but does this also have an analog out as well as being an IP cam?
 
