FS: $200 PNY RTX 3060 12GB, $250 Sony E mount lens, $50 Thermalright heatsink

heatware under mnewxcvheatware, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48. Make an offer!
$OLD shipped: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 24gb graphics card. This is a dual fan Dell/Alienware card. Pulled from an Alienware desktop PC, this was very lightly used (honestly). I will get pictures in a day or two, but it looks like this: techpowerup
$200 shipped: PNY Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 12gb XLR8 RGB graphics card. This is a dual fan card.
$250 shipped: Sony 16-70mm OSS F4 E mount APSC lens. Very nice condition, some minor signs of use but no abuse and glass looks nice.
$old shipped: Samsung PM981a (similar to 970 evo) 1TB NVME SSD. Used this for a while as an OS drive but simply don't need it anymore. Works as it should without issue.
$50 shipped: Thermalright Silver Arrow T8 CPU cooler/heatsink. Fits just about any modern socket. I ran it on a 7950x for a month or so. Like new condition and great cooling capacity. Looks like this: amazon
$OLD shipped: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 24gb graphics card. This is a dual fan Dell/Alienware card. Pulled from an Alienware desktop PC, this was very lightly used (honestly). I will get pictures in a day or two, but it looks like this: techpowerup
$200 shipped: PNY Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 12gb XLR8 RGB graphics card. This is a dual fan card.
$250 shipped: Sony 16-70mm OSS F4 E mount APSC lens. Very nice condition, some minor signs of use but no abuse and glass looks nice.
$old shipped: Samsung PM981a (similar to 970 evo) 1TB NVME SSD. Used this for a while as an OS drive but simply don't need it anymore. Works as it should without issue.
$50 shipped: Thermalright Silver Arrow T8 CPU cooler/heatsink. Fits just about any modern socket. I ran it on a 7950x for a month or so. Like new condition and great cooling capacity. Looks like this: amazon
Attachments
-
IMG_0626.jpeg211.7 KB · Views: 2
-
IMG_0627.jpeg237.5 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_0630.jpeg297.1 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_0629.jpeg303.9 KB · Views: 1
-
IMG_0647.JPEG189.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0648.JPEG162.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0649.JPEG123.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0650.JPEG216 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0651.JPEG206.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0652.JPEG168 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0653.JPEG197.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0654.JPEG219.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0655.JPEG213.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_0656.JPEG192.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.