For sale: DDR4 RAM : 256GB msata drive

deathhorse
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 29, 2010
- Messages
- 1,560
Hello Guys
I have some stuff thats just wasting space here. I usually sell on Ebay but ebay sucks super bad now. Payment options are open but manly use google wallet and paypal.
item 1
SK Hynix 8GB 1RX8 PC4-2400T Laptop Memory Ram HMA81GS6AFR8N
$20 shipped
item 2
Adata 8GB DDR4 PC4-2400T 260-pin So-Dimm Laptop Memory AO1P24HC8T1
$20 shipped
Item 3
Samsung 512gb PCIE-NVME
MZVLB512HAJQ-000L7
sold
800 hours
900+ power on count
item 4
XPS 15 Dell laptop
sold elsewhere
item 5
SanDisk 256GB X300 SATA III mSATA Internal SSD
MPN
SD7SF6S256G1012
$32 shipped
Last edited: