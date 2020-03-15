For sale: DDR4 RAM : 256GB msata drive

D

deathhorse

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 29, 2010
Messages
1,560
Hello Guys

I have some stuff thats just wasting space here. I usually sell on Ebay but ebay sucks super bad now. Payment options are open but manly use google wallet and paypal.


item 1
SK Hynix 8GB 1RX8 PC4-2400T Laptop Memory Ram HMA81GS6AFR8N
$20 shipped

item 2
Adata 8GB DDR4 PC4-2400T 260-pin So-Dimm Laptop Memory AO1P24HC8T1
$20 shipped

Item 3
Samsung 512gb PCIE-NVME
MZVLB512HAJQ-000L7
sold
800 hours
900+ power on count

item 4
XPS 15 Dell laptop
sold elsewhere

item 5
SanDisk 256GB X300 SATA III mSATA Internal SSD
MPN
SD7SF6S256G1012

$32 shipped
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top