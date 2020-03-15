For sale: DDR4 RAM : 256GB msata drive

Hello Guys



I have some stuff thats just wasting space here. I usually sell on Ebay but ebay sucks super bad now. Payment options are open but manly use google wallet and paypal.





item 1

SK Hynix 8GB 1RX8 PC4-2400T Laptop Memory Ram HMA81GS6AFR8N

$20 shipped



item 2

Adata 8GB DDR4 PC4-2400T 260-pin So-Dimm Laptop Memory AO1P24HC8T1

$20 shipped



Item 3

Samsung 512gb PCIE-NVME

MZVLB512HAJQ-000L7

sold

800 hours

900+ power on count



item 4

XPS 15 Dell laptop

sold elsewhere



item 5

SanDisk 256GB X300 SATA III mSATA Internal SSD

MPN

SD7SF6S256G1012



$32 shipped