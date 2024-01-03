For Sale: Cheap Mac Mini

Cleaning out my closet to start the new year!! I have the following to sell:

Late 2012 Mac Mini
Intel I7 CPU
8GB DDR3-1333
180 GB Intel SSD

Has OSX Catalina installed (highest OSX it will go based on the hardware)

No KB/Mouse. Just power cord and Mac Mini. Boots up fine.

MAC PIX 2.jpgMAC PIX 1.jpg

Asking $100/shipped

Paypal Preferred
HEAT = Burner27
 
