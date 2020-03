Core i5 3570k, ASUS P8Z77-V Deluxe, Lots of DDR3, and more!

Intel Core i5 3570k CPU

$35

ASUS P8Z77-V Deluxe Motherboard

$95

32GB (4x8GB) Kit Corsair Vengeance LP DDR3 1600MHz (DDR3 3200)

$125

16GB (4x4GB) Samsung "Green" Low Voltage DDR3 1600MHz (DDR3 3200)

$55

6GB (3x2GB) OCZ Platinum Series DDR3 1800MHz (DDR3 3600)

$20

XSPC Rasa CPU Waterblock

$20

-All prices include shipping to CONUS via USPS (unless explicitly stated), I will ship other methods by request, but at your extra expense.-I will gladly combine shipping!-I accept Paypal, or can do local meet up (East Bay Area, CA).I'm the original owner of this CPU. It's ran perfectly since I bought it, and has always been water cooled.Excellent condition motherboard that comes with all original packaging and I believe accessories too (WiFi card, two WiFi antennas, three SATA cables, multi-GPU bridge, IO easy headers, IO shield, and manuals). Once again I'm the original owner.I bought this memory brand new in Oct/2019, so it's fairly recent.This Samsung RAM was really popular for OCing back in the Z77 days. Low voltage so stock 1.35V, so headroom when OCing at 1.5V. I am the original owner and ran these sticks till I replaced them with the 32GB Corsair kit because I needed more memory.Found this RAM in my spare parts box from my X58 days!XSPC Rasa CPU waterblock that I ran with the i5 3570k. All original accessories included and I opened the block and cleaned it (really wasn't anything to clean) before packaging it up.My heat Thanks for looking!