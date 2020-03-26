Core i5 3570k, ASUS P8Z77-V Deluxe, Lots of DDR3, and more!

FaRKle0079
FaRKle's for sale thread:
-All prices include shipping to CONUS via USPS (unless explicitly stated), I will ship other methods by request, but at your extra expense.
-I will gladly combine shipping!
-I accept Paypal, or can do local meet up (East Bay Area, CA).
Intel Core i5 3570k CPU
I'm the original owner of this CPU. It's ran perfectly since I bought it, and has always been water cooled.
$35
ASUS P8Z77-V Deluxe Motherboard
Excellent condition motherboard that comes with all original packaging and I believe accessories too (WiFi card, two WiFi antennas, three SATA cables, multi-GPU bridge, IO easy headers, IO shield, and manuals). Once again I'm the original owner.
$95
32GB (4x8GB) Kit Corsair Vengeance LP DDR3 1600MHz (DDR3 3200)
I bought this memory brand new in Oct/2019, so it's fairly recent.
$125
16GB (4x4GB) Samsung "Green" Low Voltage DDR3 1600MHz (DDR3 3200)
This Samsung RAM was really popular for OCing back in the Z77 days. Low voltage so stock 1.35V, so headroom when OCing at 1.5V. I am the original owner and ran these sticks till I replaced them with the 32GB Corsair kit because I needed more memory.
$55
6GB (3x2GB) OCZ Platinum Series DDR3 1800MHz (DDR3 3600)
Found this RAM in my spare parts box from my X58 days!
$20
XSPC Rasa CPU Waterblock
XSPC Rasa CPU waterblock that I ran with the i5 3570k. All original accessories included and I opened the block and cleaned it (really wasn't anything to clean) before packaging it up.
$20
My heat, eBay
Thanks for looking!
