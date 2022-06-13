Bad Juju :( Black screen on boot

Win 11 Pro
MB: Gigabyte B450 Aorus pro Wifi ITX
CPU: Ryzen 5 3600
RAM: GSkill x2 8GB each
Everything should be in my sig.
Problem:
No video on boot. Fans running 100%. Seems like it is booting into BIOS and hung there.
Trouble Shooting
So, for the first time in forever, I'm stumped on this one. It's like the PCI slot for the graphics adapter is gone. I mean, the only thing I can think of is getting a MB speaker and trying that for codes. However, the manual doesn't list any trouble code beep alerts. After taking the RAM out and trying each one separately, where I am at is just start buying parts. My first inclination is to replace the MB.
MB: Gigabyte B450 Aorus pro Wifi ITX
CPU: Ryzen 5 3600
RAM: GSkill x2 8GB each
Everything should be in my sig.
Problem:
No video on boot. Fans running 100%. Seems like it is booting into BIOS and hung there.
Trouble Shooting
- Used a different monitor with HDMI instead of DP
- Used a different graphics card (Using HDMI instead of DP) Both cards have PSU connectors also.
- Reset BIOS (BIOS did reset because I could tell by the LED lighting going to default.)
So, for the first time in forever, I'm stumped on this one. It's like the PCI slot for the graphics adapter is gone. I mean, the only thing I can think of is getting a MB speaker and trying that for codes. However, the manual doesn't list any trouble code beep alerts. After taking the RAM out and trying each one separately, where I am at is just start buying parts. My first inclination is to replace the MB.