Bad Juju :( Black screen on boot

Used a different monitor with HDMI instead of DP Used a different graphics card (Using HDMI instead of DP) Both cards have PSU connectors also. Reset BIOS (BIOS did reset because I could tell by the LED lighting going to default.)

Win 11 ProMB: Gigabyte B450 Aorus pro Wifi ITXCPU: Ryzen 5 3600RAM: GSkill x2 8GB eachEverything should be in my sig.Problem:No video on boot. Fans running 100%. Seems like it is booting into BIOS and hung there.Trouble ShootingSo, for the first time in forever, I'm stumped on this one. It's like the PCI slot for the graphics adapter is gone. I mean, the only thing I can think of is getting a MB speaker and trying that for codes. However, the manual doesn't list any trouble code beep alerts. After taking the RAM out and trying each one separately, where I am at is just start buying parts. My first inclination is to replace the MB.