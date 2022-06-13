Bad Juju :( Black screen on boot

D

DWD1961

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
1,093
Win 11 Pro
MB: Gigabyte B450 Aorus pro Wifi ITX
CPU: Ryzen 5 3600
RAM: GSkill x2 8GB each
Everything should be in my sig.

Problem:
No video on boot. Fans running 100%. Seems like it is booting into BIOS and hung there.

Trouble Shooting
  1. Used a different monitor with HDMI instead of DP
  2. Used a different graphics card (Using HDMI instead of DP) Both cards have PSU connectors also.
  3. Reset BIOS (BIOS did reset because I could tell by the LED lighting going to default.)

So, for the first time in forever, I'm stumped on this one. It's like the PCI slot for the graphics adapter is gone. I mean, the only thing I can think of is getting a MB speaker and trying that for codes. However, the manual doesn't list any trouble code beep alerts. After taking the RAM out and trying each one separately, where I am at is just start buying parts. My first inclination is to replace the MB.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
40,197
was it working before? youre connecting to the gpu not on board port right? double checked the pcie cables are correct(not cpu power) and seated good? when you did the cmos, did you yank the battery for a while?
since its a single slot and another gpu doesnt help, you have two options; new mobo, or an apu chip to test with.
 
G

GiGaBiTe

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
2,177
Try a different video card if you have one. The PC immediately going to full fan speed on power up most likely means that it's not getting past POST at all.

If swapping the video card and memory doesn't do anything, you very well may have a dead motherboard. Could be something as simple as a corrupt BIOS, or complex like a blown mosfet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top