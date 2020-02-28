24 x Xeon E5-2670 and 32 x 8GB PC3 RAM

leezard

Aug 24, 2004
4,580
24 x Xeon e5-2670 sr0kx 2.6GHZ

32 x 8GB 2Rx4 PC3-12800r (mixture of Samsung and Hynix)

These were all working pulls from retired hardware. Will test before shipping.

Basing prices off sold auctions on ebay, feel free to make an offer. Worst I can do is say no.

CPU $50 each or 2 for $80
RAM $15 per DIMM

Plus shipping from 77449

techguymh at gmail
heatware

cpu.jpg
 
