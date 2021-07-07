Figured some of you guys would find this interesting.
It was in the news a while back that someone over in Russia had gotten a hold of a bunch of old 3dfx VSA-100 chips and then redesigned the old prototype boards for the voodoo 5 6000
Now here's a review of that redesigned card! Fun read for some nostalgia.
https://www.modlabs.net/articles/return-of-the-king-zx-c64-voodoo-5-6000-review#.YOWSAM8pASE
It was in the news a while back that someone over in Russia had gotten a hold of a bunch of old 3dfx VSA-100 chips and then redesigned the old prototype boards for the voodoo 5 6000
Now here's a review of that redesigned card! Fun read for some nostalgia.
https://www.modlabs.net/articles/return-of-the-king-zx-c64-voodoo-5-6000-review#.YOWSAM8pASE