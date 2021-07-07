ZX-C64 voodoo 5 6000 review

G

goatmonster

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 15, 2007
Messages
1,172
Malwarebytes
www.malwarebytes.com

-Log Details-
Protection Event Date: 7/7/21
Protection Event Time: 8:34 AM
Log File: a8b7041f-df1f-11eb-a209-10bf488366ef.json

-Software Information-
Version: 4.4.2.123
Components Version: 1.0.1358
Update Package Version: 1.0.42796
License: Premium

-System Information-
OS: Windows 10 (Build 19042.1052)
CPU: x64
File System: NTFS
User: System

-Blocked Website Details-
Malicious Website: 1
, C:\Program Files\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe, Blocked, -1, -1, 0.0.0, ,

-Website Data-
Category: Trojan
Domain: modlabs.net
IP Address: 82.199.99.197
Port: 443
Type: Outbound
File: C:\Program Files\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe



(end)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top