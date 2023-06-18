ZOTAC releases RTX 4090 PGF, China’s exclusive flagship GPU

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,157
This thing does look pretty nice !!!!!!!
"The RTX 4090 PGF features a 24+4 phase VRM design, TDP going up to 525W (which is presumably the maximum power limit). There is only one 16-pin power connector on this design.
The clock speed is set to 2580 MHz in default setting and 2625 MHz in OC mode applied with a BIOS switch. This means the PGF is 45 MHz faster than the AMP AIRO model, and it is a comparable to most high-end RTX 4090 models."
Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/zotac-launches-38-cm-long-geforce-rtx-4090-pgf-graphics-card
