Zotac GTX 1080Ti $395.99 - 90 days warranty.

I was pretty excited when I saw the options for province and country selections only to have my hopes dashed. This is $30 less than the Ebay deal that sold out.
 
T4rd said:
That's quite a bit more cash for about the same performance though. But after having an RTX card, I'm kinda sold on DLSS (2.0 esp.) and wouldn't want a card without it now. A 2060 would outperform a 1080Ti now in a game with DLSS 2.0 while looking just as good, if not better.
$100 isn't too much more and you're getting a brand new card with 2 years warranty vs just a refurbished 1080 ti that only comes with 90 days warranty. RTX is a newer generation too.
 
My opinion is that you should only be buying a graphics card if you really NEED one right now. Prices haven't dropped much recently and the next generation of NVIDIA and AMD cards are right around the corner. Even if you don't end up buying the new stuff, there's a good chance that refurbished/used cards will drop in price assuming new cards can be supplied in any real quantity.
 
HAF72 said:
$100 isn't too much more and you're getting a brand new card with 2 years warranty vs just a refurbished 1080 ti that only comes with 90 days warranty. RTX is a newer generation too.
I mean, I mostly agree about going RTX now, but I think $100 and ~26% increase in price is outside the range of "isn't too much more".
 
T4rd said:
I mean, I mostly agree about going RTX now, but I think $100 and ~26% increase in price is outside the range of "isn't too much more".
Depends on how long you keep it. If you plan on selling it 2-3 years from now to fund your next upgrade, you'll easily sell it for 26% more used due to the newer generation and physical age. Plus, DLSS 2.0 will probably help sell it for more in the future as more games will use it.
 
Hold off unless you need something now. I was able to snag a 1070 for 150$ locally for a build I needed to complete. Its a decent deal but not great and these cards will only get cheaper when 3000 and big navi drops.
 
no point buying any GPU now...you can probably snag a much better RTX 3060 for around that price in a few months
 
I wouldn't buy a 10 series card this close to the next gen cards release. Even if you don't get one of the next gen cards, the current 20 series cards will drop in price and be a much better option.
 
I bit on the $120 Zotac clearance of 1060 6GB a year and a half ago, and I's still working just fine for me. I was a little worried about the warranty, but bit for such a low price. The card has been flawless.

I'm not sure I'd drop $400 on a card without at least a year of warranty though, that's a hard ask of them...but good deal anyway!
 
