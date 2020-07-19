Zotac GTX 1080Ti $395.99 - 90 days warranty.

thatKingKong
https://store.zotac.com/zt-p10810l-10p-r
Refurbished 90 days warranty.
$395.99 as of 07/19/2020 free shipping.
$395.99 as of 07/19/2020 free shipping.
That's quite a bit more cash for about the same performance though. But after having an RTX card, I'm kinda sold on DLSS (2.0 esp.) and wouldn't want a card without it now. A 2060 would outperform a 1080Ti now in a game with DLSS 2.0 while looking just as good, if not better.Might as well get a RTX 2070 Super for $100 more. https://www.amazon.com/ZOTAC-GeForce-Graphics-IceStorm-Zt-T20710E-10M/dp/B07XSPWMP9/
So might as well get the 2080S for 220$ more?Might as well get a RTX 2070 Super for $100 more. https://www.amazon.com/ZOTAC-GeForce-Graphics-IceStorm-Zt-T20710E-10M/dp/B07XSPWMP9/
$100 isn't too much more and you're getting a brand new card with 2 years warranty vs just a refurbished 1080 ti that only comes with 90 days warranty. RTX is a newer generation too.That's quite a bit more cash for about the same performance though. But after having an RTX card, I'm kinda sold on DLSS (2.0 esp.) and wouldn't want a card without it now. A 2060 would outperform a 1080Ti now in a game with DLSS 2.0 while looking just as good, if not better.
I mean, I mostly agree about going RTX now, but I think $100 and ~26% increase in price is outside the range of "isn't too much more".$100 isn't too much more and you're getting a brand new card with 2 years warranty vs just a refurbished 1080 ti that only comes with 90 days warranty. RTX is a newer generation too.
Depends on how long you keep it. If you plan on selling it 2-3 years from now to fund your next upgrade, you'll easily sell it for 26% more used due to the newer generation and physical age. Plus, DLSS 2.0 will probably help sell it for more in the future as more games will use it.I mean, I mostly agree about going RTX now, but I think $100 and ~26% increase in price is outside the range of "isn't too much more".
Neh.So might as well get the 2080S for 220$ more?
Exactly... lolNeh.
You might as well get the 2080ti for $700 more.
Exactly. I am waiting for the RTX 3070 myself This is a good sign that it is coming out soon. heheThis is a harbinger for future resell value once the 3xxx series comes out.
RIP