Zotac GAMING Trinity or 4080 SUPER ASUS PROART

mlapgw
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2005
- Messages
- 547
Due to my case size I have to use a shorter card. I have only found the ASUS Pro ART OC and the Zotac Gaming Trinity available in my area. The Asus is roughly $120 more. They are short enough, I am limited to 320 mm in the HAF 932.
I was wondering about the 120 price difference. I can't seem to find out, in my research, if one is using better materials than the other. Better fans, components that would justify the Asus over the Zotac. If not I'll just save the least expensive.
