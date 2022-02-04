ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Ti AMP White Edition LHR

I just got this card from the Zotac store. I wanted to wait until cards came down, but the main game I play just had a two year update to the Unreal 4 engine. With my old card I was getting 10-20 FPS at 1600x900 and all low settings. Unplayable. It's an MMO and many of these people I have played with since 2008 when the game first released. So, yeah, I want to play and don;t want to wait 1-2 years for prices to come down. Anyway, MSRP on the 3060ti is 399.00. I had to pay 699.99 for it, but the same card is going on Amazon and elsewhere from scalpers for 900, if you can find it. Still robbery.

Anyway, I got the white edition because of my white build. It's an OC card, the highest OC they make in the 3060ti version. I might post a Youtube review becasue there are currently zero reviews on the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Ti AMP White Edition.

A couple of things I don't like about the card right out of the box.
  1. There is one LED area and it illuminates the ZOTAC brand, not the GEFORCE RTX label. On that one, well, fuck you Zotac.
  2. The LED is white and only white. I guess they needed to save .01 cents per card.
  3. There is no way to increase or decrease the brightness, and that MFer is bright.
  4. It's OCed to a point it uses 20% more power than a factory clocked 3060ti (200w vs 240w).
  5. The Firestorm software fan control curve is indecipherable. It's like they have it marked in %age of fan speed, and temp, but the two are reversed. I literally can't make intuitive sense of it. Maybe if I read the manual. But, you shouldn't have to do that with a simple three point fan curve.
  6. Since they increase power to 240w, they now use 2 8pin connectors.
  7. The connectors are recessed WAY into the card.
Everything else, such as fan noise, card size and weight, and performance is fine. One thing I do like is that this is a very small card. It's only 9" long, and it's light. It doesn't sag at all.

What I wanted to do as a review, mainly, it compare performance at it's 240w OC to the stock factory 200w clock speeds. I remember back in the day that OCing video cards got you pretty much exactly nothing, and by nothing, I mean like 1-2% increase in performance for a whopping increase in power consumption and heat. If so, I'll clock it down to factory specs. But, to increase cocks and use 20% more power for little if any performance gain is really sad on AIBs' part.

Any ideas on what I should find OC vs factory clock?
 
$700 for a $400 card direct from Zotac's store? Wow, not even pretending to not be cashing in lol.

I would just look for general reviews of the 3060 Ti and compare their OC performance. A lot of them publish it, and you could use it as a gauge, but I doubt they'll have exactly 240W performance since every card's potential is different. Your mileage will vary, but OCing can make a huge difference depending on the card. For example, my 1070 Ti can clear a 1080 easily if you can push the memory hard enough because the card was designed with insufficient memory bandwidth as a part of product segmentation. OCing made a huge difference for this card in performance. My R9 280X, by contrast, had an embarrassingly overkill amount of memory bandwidth, so you could overclock the VRAM all you wanted and get almost no benefit. A lot of it depends on the card you have and how close to the limit of its potential it is to begin with, but it can make a difference with certain ones. I can't speak for the 3060 Ti in particular, though.

The easiest thing you can do is just run a benchmark at stock, then OC'd, and compare the results yourself.
 
DWD1961 said:
But, to increase cocks
Click to expand...
download (1).jpg
 
