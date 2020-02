I will tell you right now. I bought a refurb from the Zotac store. It WILL need repasted and you will have noisy fans. I sold mine at a loss due to it technically not being defective. It was not put together properly (Loose screws) and they just reused the existing paste when they "refurbed" the card. I also inquired about returning it due to the fan noise and Zotac wanted me to pay shipping + a restock fee. I know on Ebay you have better protection but I wouldn't waste my time if you don't like hot and loud GPUs and will be bothered disassembling the card to put it back together properly.This is the video I made. I also shared the video when I sold the card. The real noise happens towards the end.