Zotac AMP Extreme Airo RTX 4090

Let me be honest. I really really love this card. But I have issues with my case mounting it vertically even in 3 slot Antec vertical mount. I have used it for about 2 weeks and love the card and how it goes with my system and no coil whine, or may be its so low i can't hear it lol.But to use it I have to have the side panel off otherwise there is a bend to the cable which I don't like. I decided to roll with a 2 slot rtx 4090 so I can mount it vertically which seem to work fine. Hate to let this go but it is what it is.I did pay more for this obviously but I am letting it go for 1700 shipped. The cad will ship with original box, I do not have it registered so you can register it with the receipt for warranty. I can email or attach invoice screenshot via PM after shipping it.Thanks.