Zotac 3060 Twin Edge Diagnosis

Hi guys
I purchase batches of broken stuff, I repair around 50% and have am continuing to learn .. I have a Zotac 3060 Twin edge 12GB .. This would be the first Ampere card I would have repaired , though I hit a roadblock
I made a video , since it seemed easier to elaborate on the faults and diagnosis so far
youtube video
Some notes ,
There was a 12V in to Vcore short , with a blown inductor ( Inductor on the 12V in from motherboard) . The DRMOS chips were removed and a suspect one discarded, I have ordered replacement DRMOS ( AL00) chip . Now the 12V to VCORE has 10K + resistance ..
All other resistances seem ok , so I plugged it in ... When switched on , there is NO PEX VCORE or Memory .. There is 1.8 , and 5V
I wondered where else I should check .. Any suggestions welcomed
Thanks in advance
