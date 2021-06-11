I had Zorin 15 (education version) installed as a VM to check it out. It seemed like a decent OS, so I decided to install it on my spare laptop that has Windows 10 and Linux Mint 20, each on SEPARATE SSDs. I simply remove the SSD and install the OS I want to use.



So after the install on a separate SSD, I was a little confused as to the amount of programs that are displayed in the menu system compared to LM20. For example, the firewall is not shown etc. The menu systems pretty skimpy compared to other Linux OS's; even though there are plenty of apps/programs installed - you just can see them in the menu system. I then deleted that education version and installed the core version with pretty much the same results. The desktop looks nice and easy to navigate.



Anyone here tried their OS? Thoughts?