Zooms end to end encryption, not really end to end.

Consider this a PSA.For those of us that are more security conscience, especially during this time where we're all stuck taking online meetings, Zoom is an open sieve of security flaws.According to Zoom, as of today some of the Windows vulnerabilities have been patched up (first link is updated). But without end to end encryption, any and all of the data that Zoom collects could be given to government agencies or sold to big data.Alternatives? I guess: Facetime, Skype, and Google hangouts.