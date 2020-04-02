Zooms end to end encryption, not really end to end.

UnknownSouljer
Consider this a PSA.
For those of us that are more security conscience, especially during this time where we're all stuck taking online meetings, Zoom is an open sieve of security flaws.
According to Zoom, as of today some of the Windows vulnerabilities have been patched up (first link is updated). But without end to end encryption, any and all of the data that Zoom collects could be given to government agencies or sold to big data.
A report published today by The Intercept finds that the claim might be misleading. Instead of end-to-end encryption for audio and video, Zoom offers something slightly different, called transport encryption.
When The Intercept asked Zoom about its encryption capabilities, a spokesperson straight-up responded that they can't do it. "Currently, it is not possible to enable E2E encryption for Zoom video meetings," the spokesperson said, adding, "Zoom video meetings use a combination of TCP and UDP. TCP connections are made using TLS and UDP connections are encrypted with AES using a key negotiated over a TLS connection."
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...e-growing-as-platform-explodes-in-popularity/
Attackers can then use the credentials to access shared network resources, such as Outlook servers and storage devices. Typically, resources on a Windows network will accept the Net-NTLM-v2 hash when authenticating a device. That leaves the networks open to so-called SMBRelay attacks, that can be used to gain unauthorized access to various resources. These attacks don’t require a cracking technique to convert the hash to its corresponding plain-text password. Obtaining the hash and replaying it to a network service is sufficient to be authenticated.
https://arstechnica.com/information...rs-steal-windows-credentials-with-no-warning/
Alternatives? I guess: Facetime, Skype, and Google hangouts.
