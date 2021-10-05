Zoom/skype interviewees needed! (Cryptominers wanted for a college project)

RegularAlice
Good evening all,
To cut to the chase I'm doing a documentary about the GPU shortage for a college project and wanted to get some voices from both gamers and miners, who as I'm sure you're aware are typically seen as rivals in this specific setting. I want to get 5-10 individuals to partake in a zoom/skype interview where I can ask some questions and get answers which reflect the views of the average cryptominer. Interviews will only be 10-20 minutes. I'm from the UK so I apologize for awkward timings, but I will be available 6pm GMT Wednesday 6th + Thursday 7th. If you're interested send an email to a6hood@student.ccn.ac.uk where we can talk timings and consent forms.
Cheers, Alistair
