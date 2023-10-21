Zoho Developer Question - Seeking Guidance on Custom Functions

Hello all. I hope you're all doing well.
I've run into a bit of a roadblock and could use some guidance from the experienced developers in this community.
My current challenge revolves around creating custom functions within Zoho. I'm trying to streamline some complex calculations within my Zoho CRM, but I'm struggling with the scripting part. Specifically, I'm trying to develop a function that automates lead scoring based on a combination of data points and engagement metrics.
If any of you have experience with creating custom functions in Zoho, I'd greatly appreciate your insights. Do you have any best practices to share, or can you recommend any resources, tutorials, or documentation that could help me navigate this terrain more effectively?
