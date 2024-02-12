ZLUDA Allows CUDA Binaries to Run on AMD GPUs

AMD ROCm Solution Enables Native Execution of NVIDIA CUDA Binaries on Radeon GPUs
Published One hour ago by Hilbert Hagedoorn

https://www.guru3d.com/story/amd-ro...ution-of-nvidia-cuda-binaries-on-radeon-gpus/

"AMD has introduced a solution using ROCm technology to enable the running of NVIDIA CUDA binaries on AMD graphics hardware without any modifications. This project, known as ZLUDA, was discreetly backed by AMD over two years. Initially aimed at making CUDA compatible with Intel graphics, ZLUDA was reconfigured by developer Andrzej Janik, who was hired by AMD in 2022, to also support AMD's Radeon GPUs through the HIP/ROCm framework. The project, which took two years to develop, allows for CUDA compatibility on AMD devices without the need to alter the original source code."

I'm pretty darn impressed, TBH. Not very impressed that both Intel and AMD dropped Andrzej, but impressed that it works - better than I expected.


Previously mention by erek in 2020: https://hardforum.com/threads/zluda-project-paves-the-way-for-cuda-on-intel.2004052/
 
Interesting.

I've always been 100% against proprietary standards, and for cross-compatibility and open standards, so this is a positive development as far as I am concerned, but I wonder if there will be a patent fight over this? I can't imagine Nvidia has left themselves wide open to something like this coming in and eating their lunch.

I mean, after all Nvidia has adopted the old Intel "lawyer up, sue everyone and everything, take over the industry" approach, I can't imagine they wouldn't "cease and desist" this in 10 seconds flat.
 
https://github.com/vosen/ZLUDA

4 years old project, but was for Intel hardware for a while before AMD started to get involved with it.

Apparently Acoding language are fair use everyone can make a compiler for them, in the past I did work for a company that added Flash support in a totally reverse engineered way on mobile platform that did not had flash support (pre smarthphone revolution) and it felt legal.

https://www.quora.com/Are-all-programming-languages-in-the-public-domain

Google did did for java API for example:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google_LLC_v._Oracle_America,_Inc.


And AMD was actively involved in that project, making it sound on the legal side of things.
 
