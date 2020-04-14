Zipper trolled Animal Crossing fans in the end

erek
Hmm, interesting game.
"But my initial shock at Zipper’s new DIY recipe request quickly turned into admiration and respect. The audacity of it all, especially in the wake of such widespread hatred and mockery against him. Zipper didn’t care. You were going to make him and you were going to like it. And then, at the end, your prize for making all those gaudy event items? An outfit-changing egg wand that honestly looks like a rainbow butt plug. I can’t.
I have my share of criticisms about Bunny Day, especially given Nintendo’s bizarre decision to stack three events on top of each other. I stand by those, and think the celebrations could have unfolded better than they did. But man, Zipper got the last laugh here, didn’t he?"
https://www.polygon.com/2020/4/13/2...unny-day-wand-diy-recipe-nintendo-switch-acnh
