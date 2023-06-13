Zinn's dog has been upgraded! FS - PS5, Corsair i7-13700k GTX 4080 Corsair RGB rig, Mac stuff, X99 part out + more!

My dog needed ACL surgery, and I recently got laid off! Time to sell some computer stuff. I will update this thread with pics of the dog and his recovery.
I accept Venmo, Apple Cash, BTC / ETH, USPS Money Order, but NO PAYPAL. All prices shipped within Continental U.S.A.
SOLD:
- 64gb G-Skill Ripjaws DDR5 kit
- NIB Meta Quest 2
- Dodge RAM 1500
- $350: Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition
Will post pics later. It looks exactly like a Playstation 5 Digital Edition, retail box included.
- $2,500: (shipped insured) Corsair RGB Gaming Rig
Would prefer not to part this out, but feel free to make offers.
- Intel i7-13700K
- Gigabyte RTX 4080 Aero
- 64gb (4x16gb) Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5-6000 CAS 36
- MSI MPG Z790 Edge Motherboard
- NVME drives: Samsung 980 Pro 2TB (latest firmware), WD SN750 2TB, Samsung 960 Pro 512gb
- Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB case
- Corsair H150i Elite Capellix 360mm AIO with LCD display upgrade
- Corsair RM850 White PSU
- $3,200: (shipped insured) Apple Pro Display XDR with "Pro" Stand
AppleCare+ coverage until Jul 23, 2024. Ships in retail boxes. I'll also throw in the Logitech Magnetic Webcam made specifically for this display.
- $3,000: (shipped insured) Mac Studio M1 Ultra
M1 Ultra chip, 48 core GPU, 64gb unified memory, 4TB SSD, AppleCare+ coverage until Oct 2, 2025
- $200 shipped: X99 build
Intel i7 6900k (8 core), Asus X99 Sabertooth, 64gb DDR4-3000 (4x8gb Vengeance RGB + 4x8gb Vengeance LPX - has no trouble running together at the XMP 3000 timings), Noctua big ass cooler. Bring your own NVME SSD, GPU, case and power supply and you've got yourself a nice workstation!
