Zinn's dog has been upgraded! FS - Corsair i7-13700k GTX 4080 Corsair RGB rig, Mac stuff, X99 part out + more!

My dog needed ACL surgery, and I recently got laid off! Time to sell some computer stuff. I will update this thread with pics of the dog and his recovery.

I accept Venmo, Apple Cash, BTC / ETH, USPS Money Order, but NO PAYPAL. All prices shipped within Continental U.S.A.
  • $2,500: (shipped insured) Corsair RGB Gaming Rig
    Would prefer not to part this out, but feel free to make offers.
    - Intel i7-13700K
    - Gigabyte RTX 4080 Aero
    - 64gb (4x16gb) Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5-6000 CAS 36
    - MSI MPG Z790 Edge Motherboard
    - NVME drives: Samsung 980 Pro 2TB (latest firmware), WD SN750 2TB, Samsung 960 Pro 512gb
    - Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB case
    - Corsair H150i Elite Capellix 360mm AIO with LCD display upgrade
    - Corsair RM850 White PSU
  • $3,200: (shipped insured) Apple Pro Display XDR with "Pro" Stand
    AppleCare+ coverage until Jul 23, 2024. Ships in retail boxes. I'll also throw in the Logitech Magnetic Webcam made specifically for this display.
  • $3,000: (shipped insured) Mac Studio M1 Ultra
    M1 Ultra chip, 48 core GPU, 64gb unified memory, 4TB SSD, AppleCare+ coverage until Oct 2, 2025
  • $400 shipped: X99 build
    Intel i7 6900k (8 core), Asus X99 Sabertooth, 64gb DDR4-3000 (4x8gb Vengeance RGB + 4x8gb Vengeance LPX - has no trouble running together at the XMP 3000 timings), Noctua big ass cooler. Bring your own NVME SSD, GPU, case and power supply and you've got yourself a nice workstation!
All proceeds go to paying down my credit card after spending $5,000 repairing my dog's leg.
Bump for that X99 combo, and also for having never seen the backend of an Apple Pro Display XDR. Yikes!

(and for the good boi, much woof to him)
 
Zinn said:
Spoiler alert: Linux is better and cheaper than MacOS but pls still buy my stuff!
just curious what distro you're using? for me its linux on the servers and mac on desktop but i'd love to test drive a desktop linux distro recommended by a mac user

great stuff - i'd buy some of it but i just dropped all the spare cash on an EPYC server :hurting:

good luck with the sale and the pup!
 
Well, Macs are nice & all, but nothing compared with having a loving, caring companion like you got there !

Best wishes for him AND your linx adventures :D
 
