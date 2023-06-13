Zinn's dog got surgery sale! Mac Studio M1 Ultra, Apple Pro Display XDR, VR, X99 part out + more!

Z

Zinn

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 31, 2010
Messages
3,165
My dog needed ACL surgery, and I recently got laid off! Time to sell some computer stuff. I will update this thread with pics of the dog and his recovery.

I accept Venmo, Apple Cash, BTC / ETH, USPS Money Order, but NO PAYPAL. All prices shipped within Continental U.S.A.

  • $3,700: (shipped insured) Apple Pro Display XDR with "Pro" Stand
    AppleCare+ coverage until Jul 23, 2024. Ships in retail boxes. I'll also throw in the Logitech Magnetic Webcam made specifically for this display.
    Pro Display.jpg

    Pro Display (back).jpg
    AppleCare.png
  • $3,400: (shipped insured) Mac Studio M1 Ultra
    M1 Ultra chip, 48 core GPU, 64gb unified memory, 4TB SSD, AppleCare+ coverage until Oct 2, 2025
    studio.jpg
    details.png
  • $220 shipped: NEW IN BOX Meta Quest 2 128gb
    Kind of a long story why I didn't just return it.
    Meta Quest 2.jpg
  • $120 shipped: 64gb (4x16gb) G-Skill RipJaws DDR4-3600 Cas 16 memory
    Ripjaws.jpg
  • $400 shipped: X99 build
    Intel i7 6900k (8 core), Asus X99 Sabertooth, 64gb DDR4-3000 (4x8gb Vengeance RGB + 4x8gb Vengeance LPX - has no trouble running together at the XMP 3000 timings), Noctua big ass cooler. Bring your own NVME SSD, GPU, case and power supply and you've got yourself a nice workstation!
    X99.jpg
All proceeds go to paying down my credit card after spending $5,000 repairing my dog's leg.
Surgery Dog.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top