Zhaoxin KX-U6780A x86 CPU Tested: The Rise of China's Chips

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
The last review i saw of these Chinese CPU was incredibly bad. Almost as if you had to try to perform in orders of magnitude worse
"The processor supports Linux, Windows 10, and China's homemade "domestic operating system." China also has strict encryption technology requirements for domestically designed and produced chips, which consists of its own SM3 and SM4 encryption hashing functions (based on elliptic curves cryptography) defined by the Chinese National Standard. This is a similar implementation to the encryption used in the modified AMD EPYC designs that comprise the Hygon line of processors, with the obvious intentions of avoiding prying western eyes through potentially backdoored encryption algorithms. The China Internet Network Information Center claims SM3 offers similar security and efficiency to SHA-256, while SM4 is similar to AES-128. The chips also support SHA-1 and SHA-256.
On the security vulnerability front, the chips do require mitigations for Spectre Variant 2 but do not suffer from Meltdown. Zhaoxin is integrating in-silicon fixes for Spectre v2 in future architectures. We don't know the company's status on the laundry list of other mitigations that target processors with speculative execution features.
Zhaoxin hasn't specified pricing for the KX-U6780A, though we have already seen systems on the market. Given the lack of pricing, and the fact that we're testing with a development board instead of a shipping motherboard, consider this a performance preview.
With those details out of the way, let's take a closer look."
https://www.tomshardware.com/features/zhaoxin-kx-u6780a-x86-cpu-tested
