Zhaoxin KH-50000 CPU Family Brings 96 Cores, DDR5, and ZPI 5.0

erek

erek

Joined
Dec 19, 2005
“I/O and system interconnects form a core part of the KH-50000 story: the platform delivers 128 lanes of PCIe 5.0 with ZPI/CXL semantics, plus 16 additional PCIe 4.0 lanes and legacy SATA and USB links. Zhaoxin shows a new ZPI 5.0 interconnect designed to enhance bandwidth and reduce latency and power consumption across multi-socket configurations, enabling servers to scale performance without incurring linear energy costs. The design retains x86 32/64-bit instruction compatibility with AVX2 support and incorporates cryptographic accelerators for regional standards, aiming to resemble modern high-density server layouts. Compared to the KH-40000 family launches in 2022, Zhaoxin triples the maximum core count, transitions from DDR4 to DDR5 memory, increases cache capacity, and upgrades platform I/O to the latest generation. The firm says partners will begin validating systems soon, and it hinted at future KX consumer and AI-oriented parts that integrate NPUs for accelerated workloads. Rollout to domestic vendors is expected later in the next few months”

1759230381762.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341487/zhaoxin-kh-50000-cpu-family-brings-96-cores-ddr5-and-zpi-5-0

 
