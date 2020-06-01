ZFS Tunning help in FreeNas

I have an AIO ESXi 6.7 host running plex and freenas. I am getting terrible read performance.



1-vdev 5x4TB HT Global 5400RPM Cool Spin drives

16GB ram and 2 vcores

H200 pass through in IT mode

Supermicro 1150x mobo



Read I get a solid 300MB/s but write it starts out at 250-300 and falls to 30-40 with 3-5 sec IO pauses. I have ZFS options at default. Client is Win 10 VM on the same host with CIFS aka SMB. Is it forcing sync writes?