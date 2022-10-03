ZERO Sievert (pixel Tarkov)

P

Pringle

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 30, 2012
Messages
3,765
Haven't seen this posted yet, but I popped into a random Twitch stream from the dev and played the demo.
ZERO Sievert

This is the second or third time they have published a temporary demo, dev is extremely responsive to feedback, and it's been a pretty good ride so far.

If a single player, pixel Escape From Tarkov clone sounds appealing, you would probably get some solid playtime here.

They just pushed a tentative November 22nd Early Access release and I have no doubt there will be consistent updates from the dev's history so far.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top