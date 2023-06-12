erek
These new cards are looking pretty good to be honest
“International buyers will be disappointed to learn that the pink Ampere card is a China market exclusive, with the company only offering a limited number of products on JD.com. VideoCardz notes that the card's specifications are not at all special, despite its interesting compact form factor and brightly toned cooling solution design. It is a non-overclocked model based on the older RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6 GPU variant with a standard 1750 MHz boost clock, 8 GB VRAM configuration, and a single 8-pin power connector.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309967/zephyr-geforce-rtx-3060-ti-card-has-a-pink-pcb
