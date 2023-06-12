Zephyr GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Card Has a Pink PCB

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,961
These new cards are looking pretty good to be honest

“International buyers will be disappointed to learn that the pink Ampere card is a China market exclusive, with the company only offering a limited number of products on JD.com. VideoCardz notes that the card's specifications are not at all special, despite its interesting compact form factor and brightly toned cooling solution design. It is a non-overclocked model based on the older RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6 GPU variant with a standard 1750 MHz boost clock, 8 GB VRAM configuration, and a single 8-pin power connector.”

1686589947488.png

1686590008118.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309967/zephyr-geforce-rtx-3060-ti-card-has-a-pink-pcb
 
Given these are probably using refurbished silicon I get why it’s China only, but at the same time that is a nice looking PCB.

Just happy to see something different.

~$260 USD
 
