Zenless Zone Zero

DWolvin
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 13, 2002
- Messages
- 2,932
So, the same company that makes Genshin Impact has a possibly interesting one coming out. Think action RPG with a little Cyberpunk and a large dose of the art style of Jet Set Radio. Genshin didn't grab me, but I think this looks like it might be interesting.
Sign up to Beta here.
Gamerant article.
Combat trailer with music from their in house group (kinda bangin)
Sign up to Beta here.
Gamerant article.
Combat trailer with music from their in house group (kinda bangin)