Zen3 prices rise

A

applegrcoug

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2021
Messages
260
I have noticed something interesting the past few days...seems that the price of the Zen3s are going up...

I was getting really excited about ten days ago when ANTonline had the 5900x for $329. Was thinking about an in socket upgrade and figured it would fall a bit further. Now they have the 5800x listed for $329.

A couple examples with Amazon prices the last month:

The 5600x was down to $175 and now is up to $200
https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B08166SLDF

The 5900x was down to $360 and is now at $390
https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B08164VTWH

And Amazon hasn't even been the cheapest. Seems odd to raise prices with the new line of CPUs about to come out.
 
techie81

techie81

[H]ard for [H]ardware
Joined
Jan 12, 2005
Messages
5,827
Yup, I've noticed the same, not just with AMD but with Intel too.

They are probably trying to reduce losses before the imminent release of new CPUs. They will drop again at some point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top