Zen3 prices rise

applegrcoug
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2021
- Messages
- 260
I have noticed something interesting the past few days...seems that the price of the Zen3s are going up...
I was getting really excited about ten days ago when ANTonline had the 5900x for $329. Was thinking about an in socket upgrade and figured it would fall a bit further. Now they have the 5800x listed for $329.
A couple examples with Amazon prices the last month:
The 5600x was down to $175 and now is up to $200
https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B08166SLDF
The 5900x was down to $360 and is now at $390
https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B08164VTWH
And Amazon hasn't even been the cheapest. Seems odd to raise prices with the new line of CPUs about to come out.
I was getting really excited about ten days ago when ANTonline had the 5900x for $329. Was thinking about an in socket upgrade and figured it would fall a bit further. Now they have the 5800x listed for $329.
A couple examples with Amazon prices the last month:
The 5600x was down to $175 and now is up to $200
https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B08166SLDF
The 5900x was down to $360 and is now at $390
https://camelcamelcamel.com/product/B08164VTWH
And Amazon hasn't even been the cheapest. Seems odd to raise prices with the new line of CPUs about to come out.