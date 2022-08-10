Zen3 prices rise

I have noticed something interesting the past few days...seems that the price of the Zen3s are going up...I was getting really excited about ten days ago when ANTonline had the 5900x for $329. Was thinking about an in socket upgrade and figured it would fall a bit further. Now they have the 5800x listed for $329.A couple examples with Amazon prices the last month:The 5600x was down to $175 and now is up to $200The 5900x was down to $360 and is now at $390And Amazon hasn't even been the cheapest. Seems odd to raise prices with the new line of CPUs about to come out.