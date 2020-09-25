Zen3 preorder? enough stock or same BS as with 3800/3900 nvidia GPUs?

Hi Guys,Very excited for upcoming Zen3 release, all the parts are coming in for 2 new builds. I'm planning to by 2 new 5700x or 5800x CPUs.This will be my first AMD CPU purchase and I even had a Cyrix CPU in the pastBased on the previous CPU AMD releases; do you guys know if there will be any preorders, or will it be usual online F5-ing, or is it better to go to the local computer store (assuming they will stock).I hope to score at least one CPU, so I can test both system builds.BTW... I live in Canada, so my options are somewhat limitedLOL