Zen3 preorder? enough stock or same BS as with 3800/3900 nvidia GPUs?

A

amd7674

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 1, 2007
Messages
1,586
Hi Guys,

Very excited for upcoming Zen3 release, all the parts are coming in for 2 new builds. I'm planning to by 2 new 5700x or 5800x CPUs.

This will be my first AMD CPU purchase and I even had a Cyrix CPU in the past :)

Based on the previous CPU AMD releases; do you guys know if there will be any preorders, or will it be usual online F5-ing, or is it better to go to the local computer store (assuming they will stock).

I hope to score at least one CPU, so I can test both system builds.

BTW... I live in Canada, so my options are somewhat limited :p LOL
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,814
I'd like to see some performance numbers first. Hopefully reviewers will get some advance samples to test before the 8th.
 
Top