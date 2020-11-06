zen3 5600 maybe, what mobo?

Looking to get into the AMD game for the first time since i think it was a 486. going to get a 5600x and the new big navi 6800? will see what's available.Last AMD video card for me was an ATI something, so long ago.anyways, i will be water-cooling this with a monoblock (unless i get the viii formula then a regular waterblock), the video card will also be getting water-cooled. this is not for performance but for quiet, my pc is right beside me in a P5 case and damn near silent.There are so many x570 motherboards out there and watching youtube reviews is confusing me more, i miss hardocp reviewsWhat motherboard would you guys recommend, price lets say 400ish, maybe up to almost 600 Canadian, does not need wi-fi. would like a nice 5.1 sound card.current setup is i7-6700k, gigabyte gaming 7, msi 1080 seahawk ek. all these parts will be going to my wifes computer.also pre-ordered the HP reverb g2 and i think my system now is the minimum spec, so it needs an upgrade.