ZEN2 users with 64gb mem, please come in....

Discussion in 'Memory' started by newls1, Nov 17, 2019.

  Nov 17, 2019
    newls1

    newls1

    Looking for feedback from users with 4x16gb sticks running 3600mhz or better... is this possible with our mem controller and what headaches did you overcome to get this to be stable? any tricks/tips?? Thanks a million for whatever feedback you can provide. I just have a strange issue I noticed and cant obviously test till I get my parts (and obviously waiting for a while for 3950 cpu to become purchasable) But here is what I found looking at the QVL list on asus' site for my CHVIII board.

    I'll be using 4 x 16gb sticks of this
    F4-3600C16"D"-32GTZNC
    looking at the QVL list on asus' site it only lists 4 sticks of this tested with this model number

    F4-3600C16"Q"-32GTZNC

    what the hell is the difference between "Q" and "D"???
     
  Nov 17, 2019
    dasa

    dasa

    One is probably for Dual channel systems and the other for Quad channel.
    As such timings will be configured differently to make it easier on the memory controller.
    Edit: Took a look one is 2x16GB the other is 4x8GB
     
  Nov 17, 2019
    newls1

    newls1

    yeah, i see now... the
    F4-3600C16Q-64GTZNC is the same kit but just 4 x 16gb sticks.. I think ill be ok using 4 sticks of this hynix C die ram at rating timings and speed.. reeally not asking "that" much from this
     
  Nov 22, 2019
    OC-FTW

    OC-FTW

    Have you tried increasing voltage?
     
  Nov 23, 2019
    iDShaDoW

    iDShaDoW

    I tried for a bit and couldn't get 4x16GB sticks of F4-3200C14 to boot at all. Tried various settings like 3200 CL14, 3600 CL16, etc and giving it up to 1.5v and nothing.

    Ended up returning the new kit of 2x16GB and just sticking with my original 32GB.
     
  Nov 23, 2019
    bjtag

    bjtag

    My Crosshair Vii Hero with 2700x and 4x 16gb 3200 sticks Maxes at 2933 Any Setting Any Voltage (Tried up to 1.5 they are B-die)...
    Tried two 2700x's Same Thing... Funny thing it will run that on auto mem 1.2 volts All day long...

    3700x and 3900x same setup only get to 3200... at 1.35 Up to 1.6v Still Only 3333...
    Corsair Veg PRO RGB 3200 16gb sticks Yes B-die...

    https://hardforum.com/threads/64gb-ram-for-ryzen.1977306/#post-1044293954

    Must be the Memory.... Have 8gb sticks B-die that will run 3800 14-15-14 at 1.45
     
  Nov 23, 2019
    dasa

    dasa

    8 GB sticks are single rank which are much easier for the Ryzen memory controller to handle and having 4 sticks just makes it even harder.
    If you ran one 16GB stick at a time I think you would find that they would all hit there rated speed no problem but if one stick doesn't and the rest do yes you have a dud and should RMA it.

    The older Crosshair Vi Hero may actually be better for running 4 sticks of RAM thanks to it's T topology layout.
     
  Nov 25, 2019
    753951

    753951

    I have F4-3600C16Q-32GTZNC (4 x 16GB) in ASRock x570 Taichi with 3900X. They are Hynix DJR (D-die). I run it with their built-in XMP profile at 3600 CL16 at stock voltage for a month now. No issues. Passed all stress tests too.
     
  Nov 26, 2019
    cyklondx

    cyklondx

    i got this one
    F4-3600C18Q-64GVK @ 3333MHz [xmp profile 2] stable
    on x470 msi gaming pro carbon with ryzen 1700x
     
  Nov 28, 2019
    newls1

    newls1

    UPDATE:.... Spent yesterday tuning a mem oc using these 4 x16gb sticks and let me tell you that im pleasently surprised with the outcome. using Dram Calc to get settings for a 3733MT OC of which i was able to achieve with success @ 1.40vdimm using CL16 / 19/19/36 1T .. all 4 of my sticks are using "DJR" chips so maybe that helped me. Nice having 64GB of fast memory.
     
  Nov 28, 2019
    N4CR

    N4CR

    So 3733mhz? Cl16 on 64gb? That's a pretty impressive memory controller..
     
  Nov 30, 2019
    bjtag

    bjtag

    New Micron and Hynix are easier on the mem controller... Even Dual Rank...
    Samsung B die Dual Rank are hard on AMD mem controller (For all my Ryzen 1,2,and 3 setups)
     
  Jan 1, 2020
    bjtag

    bjtag

    Ok update my 32gb 16 x2 kits needed 1.4v to be stable at 16-18-18-36 3200mhz on 3900x.... But that was with Stock default 60 ohm ProcODT....
    With 36.9 ohms will run at stock 1.35v stable. Working on testing 4 Sticks next.
    And the lowest Dram Calculator wanted was 48 ohms...
     
  Jan 6, 2020
    stormlight

    stormlight

    Okay, I finally got my 64GB to boot on 3600MHz (IF@1800) with 3900x! It tooks almost two weeks but I figured out what was wrong. My Board is Asus x570 Gaming Plus with Bios V1405. Memory is F4-3600C16D-32GVKC: these are micron D-die so just use C-die template in Dram calculator with safesetting. I found a few thing that caused the issue even with using DOCP/XMP profile. BIOS/UEFI is only reading the first 5 value in the XMP profile. For my case, the RAM is rated for 16-19-19-19-39. The rest of the setting was put in auto instead of the value from XMP profile. First you need to boot up with a stable setting/SPD (e.g 2600MHz) and use Thaiphoon Burner to read the remainder values in the XMP profile and write them down/take pictures. Only use DRAM Calculator to fill in the GAP. The biggest different I found was TFAW (40 on XMP, DRAM was 12) and TRFC4 (XMP 289 vs DRAM does not exist). In addition, SOC on my mobo was set to Auto which result in 1.3V. I had to manually drop this down to 1.1 to match DRAM calc. After you get it to boot on 3600, run memtest and it should pass. Then you can perform tightening of memory timing. My finally timing is 16-17-18-19-32. I am running stock voltage at 1.35V.
     
