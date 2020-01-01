ZEN2 users with 64gb mem, please come in....

Looking for feedback from users with 4x16gb sticks running 3600mhz or better... is this possible with our mem controller and what headaches did you overcome to get this to be stable? any tricks/tips?? Thanks a million for whatever feedback you can provide. I just have a strange issue I noticed and cant obviously test till I get my parts (and obviously waiting for a while for 3950 cpu to become purchasable) But here is what I found looking at the QVL list on asus' site for my CHVIII board. I'll be using 4 x 16gb sticks of this F4-3600C16"D"-32GTZNC looking at the QVL list on asus' site it only lists 4 sticks of this tested with this model number F4-3600C16"Q"-32GTZNC what the hell is the difference between "Q" and "D"???