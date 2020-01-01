ZEN2 users with 64gb mem, please come in....

My Crosshair Vii Hero with 2700x and 4x 16gb 3200 sticks Maxes at 2933 Any Setting Any Voltage (Tried up to 1.5 they are B-die)...Tried two 2700x's Same Thing... Funny thing it will run that on auto mem 1.2 volts All day long...3700x and 3900x same setup only get to 3200... at 1.35 Up to 1.6v Still Only 3333...Corsair Veg PRO RGB 3200 16gb sticks Yes B-die...Must be the Memory.... Have 8gb sticks B-die that will run 3800 14-15-14 at 1.45