Zen 4 and memory speeds

Always possible that regular DDR5 + much faster than what you can buy now in 3-4-5 year's if is worth it would be much cheaper than buying the fastest DDR5-7000 to 7600mhz kit right now.



Cheapest 2x16 7200 mhz on pcpart picker seem to be $385 USD, CL-32 6000 kit can be found for $220.



$165 before tax can buy you a 4600 DDR4 kit which is near top of the line now and maybe it will buy (adjusted for inflation) a 7600 kit of DDR-5 in 3-4 year's (which will be mid range versus the good latency 8400 mhz kits and maybe the 32 gig will be the 16 gig of now and 64 gig will have come down a lot). You spent the same, better time distribution, you have 2 kits of ram and your high end one is better.



i.e. even if the fastest speed end up worth it, does not mean that it would have made sense to buy it in 2022.