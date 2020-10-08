Zen 3 pricing confuses me

When the 2000 series was released, it was already clear at that point that they were making huge progress, but they were still behind Intel. That required "budget" pricing. It wasn't until 3000 series that you could finally go Ryzen without feeling like you just compromised on performance by not going Intel. Intel has not really come out with anything better since then, and the 3000 has not gotten any slower, so there is no need for AMD to cannibalize sales of their existing 3000 series inventory.



Also, 5000 series is the end of the line for AM4, meaning that these will be the best processors ever released for this socket (Aside from something obnoxious like another "XT" refresh). Sort of like how CPUs like the Core2Quad Q9650 held their price very well even after the i3/i5/i7 CPUs were released because many just wanted to upgrade their 775 motherboard instead of a new CPU AND a new motherboard. I know that I am not planning to wait for AM5. $550 is a big enough pill to swallow without also picking up another $300+ motherboard at the same time.







Then just buy the 3700X. They aren't going away any time soon.