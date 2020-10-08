Zen 3 pricing confuses me

Typically, with processors, the more cores you add, the more the law of diminishing returns applies with cost/performance. Not so much with these Zen 3 prices:
5600X - $299 ($50/core)
5800X - $449 ($56/core)
5900X - $549 ($46/core)
5950X - $799 ($50/core)
Jumping up $150 to go from 6 cores to 8 cores seems a little steep to me, but not terrible. In typical fashion, the cost per core increases. Then, you look at the 5900X, giving you 4 more cores (50% more!) for only $100. It almost seems like if you're going to get the 5800X, why not just spend another $100 and get the 5900X. Then, the 5950X brings the cost back up to the baseline of $50/core. Not a bad deal at all.
Now, I probably wouldn't have even brought this up, but the 5600X price is bugging me. That should be a $249 processor, at $42/core. With the current pricing on 3600/3600X processors, it's just not a good value to upgrade to that CPU, given that it's been 18 months since the 3xxx series launched.
Last edited: