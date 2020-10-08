Zen 3 pricing confuses me

M

mazeroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
394
Typically, with processors, the more cores you add, the more the law of diminishing returns applies with cost/performance. Not so much with these Zen 3 prices:

5600X - $299 ($50/core)
5800X - $449 ($56/core)
5900X - $549 ($46/core)
5950X - $799 ($50/core)

Jumping up $150 to go from 6 cores to 8 cores seems a little steep to me, but not terrible. In typical fashion, the cost per core increases. Then, you look at the 5900X, giving you 4 more cores (50% more!) for only $100. It almost seems like if you're going to get the 5800X, why not just spend another $100 and get the 5900X. Then, the 5950X brings the cost back up to the baseline of $50/core. Not a bad deal at all.

Now, I probably wouldn't have even brought this up, but the 5600X price is bugging me. That should be a $249 processor, at $42/core. With the current pricing on 3600/3600X processors, it's just not a good value to upgrade to that CPU, given that it's been 18 months since the 3xxx series launched.
 
Last edited:
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,721
3000 series processors (as well as earlier) still exist, and still use the same socket. They have no need to make the 5600X super cheap right now because if you want a cheaper CPU, you can just get a 1000-3000 series Ryzen. Also, the people looking for budget CPUs are more likely to just get an APU, so I think that is really where the budget competition will be.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
56,843
mazeroth said:
Typically, with processors, the more cores you add, the more the law of diminishing returns applies with cost/performane. Not so much with these Zen3 prices:

5600X - $299 ($50/core)
5800X - $449 ($56/core)
5900X - $549 ($46/core)
5950X - $799 ($50/core)

Jumping up $150 to go from 6 cores to 8 cores seems a little steep to me, but not terrible. In typical fashion, the cost per core increases. Then, you look at the 5900X, giving you 4 more cores (50% more!) for only $100. It almost seems like if you're going to get the 5800X, why not just spend another $100 and get the 5900X. Then, the 5950X brings the cost back up to the baseline of $50/core. Not a bad deal at all.

Now, I probably wouldn't have even brought this up, but the 5600X price is bugging me. That should be a $249 processor, at $42/core. With the current pricing on 3600/3600X processors, it's just not a good value to upgrade to that CPU, give that it's been 18 months since the 3xxx series launched.
Click to expand...

The $50 across the board price increase isn't surprising. AMD is doing so because it can. Costs for AMD may have gone up as well. For whatever reason though, AMD decided not to include a replacement for the 3700X. I imagine that it cut into the 3800X sales quite a bit and that's the reason for it.
 
M

mazeroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
394
GotNoRice said:
3000 series processors (as well as earlier) still exist, and still use the same socket. They have no need to make the 5600X super cheap right now because if you want a cheaper CPU, you can just get a 1000-3000 series Ryzen.
Click to expand...

But, the same could be said for when the 3000 launched and the 2000 were still available. The 3600 gave a massive performance uplift over the 2600, for only $199. This is about half the performance uplift, and they're pricing it at $299.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Dan_D
like this
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
56,843
GotNoRice said:
3000 series processors (as well as earlier) still exist, and still use the same socket. They have no need to make the 5600X super cheap right now because if you want a cheaper CPU, you can just get a 1000-3000 series Ryzen.
Click to expand...

This is true too. Similarly, while AMD has nothing in the 3000 series for the HEDT market below $1,400, it did or does still offer the Threadripper 2920X, 2950X, and so on. Although, the dead end platform makes that less appealing than buying a Ryzen 3000 series on the cheap if you don't want to spend $300 on a CPU.
 
jhatfie

jhatfie

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2003
Messages
1,472
I bet that after the initial launch dies down some, they will introduce a few more sku's for friendlier $$.
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
7,114
mazeroth said:
But, the same could be said for when the 3000 launched and the 2000 were still available. The 3600 gave a massive performance uplift over the 2600, for only $199. This is about half the performance uplift, and they're pricing it at $299.
Click to expand...
if it games faster than intel's 6 core offering, it is priced similar to intel.
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
7,114
mazeroth said:
Typically, with processors, the more cores you add, the more the law of diminishing returns applies with cost/performance. Not so much with these Zen 3 prices:

5600X - $299 ($50/core)
5800X - $449 ($56/core)
5900X - $549 ($46/core)
5950X - $799 ($50/core)

Jumping up $150 to go from 6 cores to 8 cores seems a little steep to me, but not terrible. In typical fashion, the cost per core increases. Then, you look at the 5900X, giving you 4 more cores (50% more!) for only $100. It almost seems like if you're going to get the 5800X, why not just spend another $100 and get the 5900X. Then, the 5950X brings the cost back up to the baseline of $50/core. Not a bad deal at all.

Now, I probably wouldn't have even brought this up, but the 5600X price is bugging me. That should be a $249 processor, at $42/core. With the current pricing on 3600/3600X processors, it's just not a good value to upgrade to that CPU, given that it's been 18 months since the 3xxx series launched.
Click to expand...
jumping from the 3800x to the 3900x was also $100 difference.
 
M

mazeroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
394
mnewxcv said:
jumping from the 3800x to the 3900x was also $100 difference.
Click to expand...
That's a terrible example. The 3800X was a terrible value. You should be doing a 3700X ($329) to 3900X ($499) comparison. $170 difference. I pretend the 3800X doesn't exist; it's that bad.
 
M

mazeroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
394
And...it gets worse. Apparently only the 5600X comes bundled with a cooler.

https://www.anandtech.com/show/1614...en-3-on-nov-5th-19-ipc-claims-best-gaming-cpu

3700X - $329 launch price with cooler
5800X - $449 launch price without cooler

With the current 3700X pricing being $170 lower than the 5800X, factor in at least $30 for a decent tower air cooler, and you're looking at a $200 bump in price. I know, the 5800X is a better processor, but for $200 more? I'm not so sure about that.
 
TaintedSquirrel

TaintedSquirrel

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 5, 2013
Messages
10,004
$300 for 6 cores...

what_year_is_it.jpg


The 5800X is even worse, if you include the value of AC Valhalla the 3700X is literally half the cost and includes a cooler.
 
T

Teenyman45

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 29, 2010
Messages
2,503
The 5800x seems to be a fully functional single CCX chiplet with all 8 cores on one part active since it has half the L3 cache of the 5900x. AMD is charging a real premium for the frequency and IP improvements over Zen 2. I also agree that removing the semi-premium boxed coolers from much of the new lineup is a pure profit margin fattening move.

Even with the price increase though, the 5900x still looks like decent value as the IPC plus speed improvements should now (probably) fully equal Intel in single threaded performance, while crushing the competition in multi-threaded applications and energy efficiency. Though on that last part I wouldn't expect a gamer to be saving much more than a couple hundred watt hours per day leading to, what a dollar or two per month in energy savings?
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,721
mazeroth said:
But, the same could be said for when the 3000 launched and the 2000 were still available. The 3600 gave a massive performance uplift over the 2600, for only $199. This is about half the performance uplift, and they're pricing it at $299.
Click to expand...

When the 2000 series was released, it was already clear at that point that they were making huge progress, but they were still behind Intel. That required "budget" pricing. It wasn't until 3000 series that you could finally go Ryzen without feeling like you just compromised on performance by not going Intel. Intel has not really come out with anything better since then, and the 3000 has not gotten any slower, so there is no need for AMD to cannibalize sales of their existing 3000 series inventory.

Also, 5000 series is the end of the line for AM4, meaning that these will be the best processors ever released for this socket (Aside from something obnoxious like another "XT" refresh). Sort of like how CPUs like the Core2Quad Q9650 held their price very well even after the i3/i5/i7 CPUs were released because many just wanted to upgrade their 775 motherboard instead of a new CPU AND a new motherboard. I know that I am not planning to wait for AM5. $550 is a big enough pill to swallow without also picking up another $300+ motherboard at the same time.

TaintedSquirrel said:
$300 for 6 cores...

View attachment 286751

The 5800X is even worse, if you include the value of AC Valhalla the 3700X is literally half the cost and includes a cooler.
Click to expand...

Then just buy the 3700X. They aren't going away any time soon.
 
T

Teenyman45

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 29, 2010
Messages
2,503
GotNoRice said:
When the 2000 series was released, it was already clear at that point that they were making huge progress, but they were still behind Intel. That required "budget" pricing. It wasn't until 3000 series that you could finally go Ryzen without feeling like you just compromised on performance by not going Intel. Intel has not really come out with anything better since then, and the 3000 has not gotten any slower, so there is no need for AMD to cannibalize sales of their existing 3000 series inventory.

Also, 5000 series is the end of the line for AM4, meaning that these will be the best processors ever released for this socket (Aside from something obnoxious like another "XT" refresh). Sort of like how CPUs like the Core2Quad Q9650 held their price very well even after the i3/i5/i7 CPUs were released because many just wanted to upgrade their 775 motherboard instead of a new CPU AND a new motherboard. I know that I am not planning to wait for AM5. $550 is a big enough pill to swallow without also picking up another $300+ motherboard at the same time.



Then just buy the 3700X. They aren't going away any time soon.
Click to expand...

Next gen for AMD is going to be new CPU, new motherboard, AND new RAM, which is another reason for AMD to push pricing a bit higher now.
 
S

SixFootDuo

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 5, 2004
Messages
5,718
Sounds like they are getting greedy. If this is the case, then they are throwing away the one driving factor that propelled them past Intel. Sure, the cores are nice but I think it was the pricing that really gave them market share
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
2,439
AMD is doing well and people are complaining. I remember buying the first dual core Athlon AFTER it dropped from $1000 to $600 and not a day before. Do we want AMD to survive for years or lose money, go under, and then Intel can charge 400-500 for a quad core again?
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,721
SixFootDuo said:
Sounds like they are getting greedy. If this is the case, then they are throwing away the one driving factor that propelled them past Intel. Sure, the cores are nice but I think it was the pricing that really gave them market share
Click to expand...

But if you look at pricing as a whole, it tells a bit of a different story. Consider what this launch is going to do to 3000 series prices. A year ago it was difficult to find a 3900X for less than $500. By the time 5000 series becomes widely available the price of a 3900X will probably be pushed down to <$400. Being able to get a 12-core performance-competitive CPU for that cheap doesn't seem greedy to me, more like people just getting pouty because they would rather have the latest and greatest.
 
L

LukeTbk

n00b
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
29
Could see of the pricing being chosen to be able to lower them (the 5600-5800 we could assume the higher core will still be competitive at those price point) if needed on the day of Intel next launch (and have better margin in between those dates).

Pure speculation of someone that know anything, but maybe trying to direct purchase on the higher model as well, lower model already covered by the 3xxx (where I imagine the process is quite mature and high yield by now), maybe they want to continue to sale those 3600x-3700 for while.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
56,843
mazeroth said:
And...it gets worse. Apparently only the 5600X comes bundled with a cooler.

https://www.anandtech.com/show/1614...en-3-on-nov-5th-19-ipc-claims-best-gaming-cpu

3700X - $329 launch price with cooler
5800X - $449 launch price without cooler

With the current 3700X pricing being $170 lower than the 5800X, factor in at least $30 for a decent tower air cooler, and you're looking at a $200 bump in price. I know, the 5800X is a better processor, but for $200 more? I'm not so sure about that.
Click to expand...

A $30 air cooler isn't going to do a good job with a 3900X or 5900X.

SixFootDuo said:
Sounds like they are getting greedy. If this is the case, then they are throwing away the one driving factor that propelled them past Intel. Sure, the cores are nice but I think it was the pricing that really gave them market share
Click to expand...

Costs for a lot of things have gone up in the past year. It may not be a matter of AMD being greedy. We don't really know for sure why the price went up. In any case, I don't think $50 is a huge deal. Again, AMD has charged considerably more for desktop processors in the past. I still think these are going to be an incredible value compared to their competition.
 
SnowBeast

SnowBeast

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 3, 2003
Messages
1,252
If you guys don't like the pricing there is always Intel budget cpu's like the 10400,10600, and 10700k's to get yeah similar gaming performance.......:sneaky:
see how that changed once AMD overtook Intel, get it now?
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
56,843
SnowBeast said:
If you guys don't like the pricing there is always Intel budget cpu's like the 10400,10600, and 10700k's to get yeah similar gaming performance.......:sneaky:
see how that changed once AMD overtook Intel, get it now?
Click to expand...

This is true. The 10700K is a pretty good gaming CPU. I've built a few systems with them for friends recently.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMD Zen 3 Launch Event Discussion
2 3
Replies
114
Views
974
bizzmeister
bizzmeister
Zen 3 Pricings vs Zen 2 pricings in upcoming month - worth waiting or should I buy new setup now?
Replies
22
Views
985
Ready4Dis
R
Power supply shortage forced my hand...
Replies
11
Views
1K
Light1984
L
NVIDIA Ampere Q&A
Replies
7
Views
402
UltraTaco
UltraTaco
Supermicro SC825TQ-700LPB Chassis with X9DAI Motherboard+complete build
2 3 4
Replies
145
Views
4K
atp1916
A
Top