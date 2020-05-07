Zen 3 CPUs - 500 Series or Newer Chipsets Only

bigdogchris
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2008
- Messages
- 18,034
Zen 3 CPU compatibility has been released and AMD said only 500 series and newer motherboards will support the CPU due to not enough room for microcode.
SOURCE
SOURCEAMD has no plans to introduce “Zen 3” architecture support for older chipsets. While we wish could enable full support for every processor on every chipset, the flash memory chips that store BIOS settings and support have capacity limitations. Given these limitations, and the unprecedented longevity of the AM4 socket, there will inevitably be a time and place where a transition to free up space is necessary—the AMD 500 Series chipsets are that time.
SOURCE