Zen 3 CPUs - 500 Series or Newer Chipsets Only

Zen 3 CPU compatibility has been released and AMD said only 500 series and newer motherboards will support the CPU due to not enough room for microcode.

EcnjgMBmztwFqocVtU3E8Y-970-80.png

AMD has no plans to introduce “Zen 3” architecture support for older chipsets. While we wish could enable full support for every processor on every chipset, the flash memory chips that store BIOS settings and support have capacity limitations. Given these limitations, and the unprecedented longevity of the AM4 socket, there will inevitably be a time and place where a transition to free up space is necessary—the AMD 500 Series chipsets are that time.
SOURCE
Q: What about (X pre-500 Series chipset)?
A: AMD has no plans to introduce “Zen 3” architecture support for older chipsets. While we wish could enable full support for every processor on every chipset, the flash memory chips that store BIOS settings and support have capacity limitations. Given these limitations, and the unprecedented longevity of the AM4 socket, there will inevitably be a time and place where a transition to free up space is necessary—the AMD 500 Series chipsets are that time.
At least it's a real limitation and not because they said it won't work.
 
Master_shake_ said:
At least it's a real limitation and not because they said it won't work.
Makes me wonder if AM5 boards (or whatever the socket will be) are going to have much larger eprom's now that they know this is an issue. Thing is it would add cost to every single board years before it would be used. Are people willing to pay for that?
 
Chimpee said:
Couldn't motherboard manufacturer in theory just give up supporting Ryzen 1000 and 2000 CPUs to increase ROM space for Ryzen 3000 and 4000?
While AMD officially says 'No Support' on the matter, there's a slight chance that a few board makers might add BIOS support for Ryzen 4000 CPUs on older AM4 motherboards. Notebook maker, XMG, confirmed that they will enable AMD Ryzen 4000 series compatibility with B450 chipset through a microcode update. So there's still hope that a few manufacturers who had flagship solutions with dual-BIOS design could sneakily add support for the processors which would be awesome for users who paid top dollar for these once flagship and very expensive motherboards.
Maybe
 
based on source(s), i'll wait and see. but as mentioned above sockets and chipsets are two different things...
 
The Asus Crosshair VII Hero Wifi (and non-Wifi) both have 32 MB BIOS sizes which is twice what most other X470 MBs have, so Asus should be adding support for Zen 3 to them without issue. Unless AMD provides no support for it. That would suck and piss me off.
 
jardows said:
It is 2020. The new processors and motherboards are AM4. I fail to see the joke.
EDIT: So their official statement sounded like "support THROUGH 2020" afaik.
B550/X570 aside this is like saying that Z170s and Z390s use the same LGA1151...

They get by on a technicality.

I'm not bitter about this since I generally stick with the same CPU/Board combo throughout the life of the computer unit, but statements and actions like that aren't good for the industry.. Unless AMD means it's up to motherboard manufacturers to do as they please like how 3000 series are running on X370/B350 boards.

AMD's statement also seems to me like X670/B650 won't be launched on the AM4 socket. (God knows where A520 is...)
EDIT2: Also seems like they are playing coy about any "AM5" socket.
 
Glad I splurged on an x570 board... I had a feeling this was coming because it's already been well known space was limited. Maybe custom bioses that remove 1000 - 2000 microcode and add 4000 will be a thing for those stuck on older chipsets.. Everyone was doing that back in the 775 days to add 771 xeon microcode.
 
Azrak said:
The Asus Crosshair VII Hero Wifi (and non-Wifi) both have 32 MB BIOS sizes which is twice what most other X470 MBs have, so Asus should be adding support for Zen 3 to them without issue. Unless AMD provides no support for it. That would suck and piss me off.
Well, unless I remember wrong AMD did say that A320 mobo's will not officially support Zen 2 either, but there are models that do if I remember correctly. As long as there is no physical reason why the support cannot be added, I think it will be up to the mobo manufacturers if they want to support their older products.
 
MSI also released the MAX B450 boards that had larger 32 MB bios capacity, will be interesting to see if those models get un-offical support.
 
Aren't there x370 and B350 boards that support 3000 series? Because according to that picture, that should not work either.

I think that board makers do have a bit of latitude in this. There could easily be "optional" bios versions that only support certain processors in order to free up room. You probably won't see that on most boards, but maybe higher-end boards.
 
