Zen 2 goes budget: R3 3100 and R3 3300x

Gamers will finally have a budget option with the new 4/8 cpus coming this May:The only difference between the 3100 and 3300x are base/boost clocks of 3.6/3.9 ghz and 3.8/4.3 ghz respectively. TDP on both are 65 watts.Competition will come from the upcoming 4/8 Comet Lake i3 cpus, though it will be interesting if Intel hers anywhere near the $99/$119 price point.AMD will in a way be competing with themselves as well. First with the 3200g/3400g, while they are only Zen+, do offer an iGPU which may be more attractive to budget general PC users. Both budget PC users and gamers may also be attracted to the 1600AF, while again Zen+, offers 50% more cores and threads.