anyone else using one of these? picked up a G2 model up on Ebay for $250 and im pleased with it so far. Broadwell-U i7, 16GB memory, NVMe SSD, nice matte 1080P display, one of the best trackpads I've used, and a Firepro dGPU. Im using it for some gaming and it while it won't do well with anything new it runs DX9 games with max settings at 768P. Nice compact lil machine for the price, considering this spec was like $2k new.