Z890 Extreme vs Hero... explain this in english?

philb2 said: Positive? Negative? FWIW I have heart that Intel compilers like Fortran for X86 are very good. Click to expand...

philb2 said: How have these standards been a disaster? Not trolling. I haven't paid any real attention and I'd like to learn. Click to expand...

Mostly on the network cards. It's been hit or miss at times with them.Every release has major issues for around 2-3 years while firmware and low-level ethernet issues are worked out, generally at the enterprise level first, and then by the time it hits consumer (if it hits; some haven't yet) they've been worked out. 1G was a disaster for a couple of years in enterprise till those were worked out, but that was mostly before my time. I was there for 10G, which was major firmware issues (qlogic and emulex pumped about 2 bios and firmware updates a month for 18 months; we had a list at VMware of what bugs were tied to which release, and rolled folks to "least bad" all the time), and some cards that were total disasters forever (UCS Palo/Menlo especially, pre enic/fnic, and the G7/G8 virtual connects on HP). Intermittent connectivity, frames arriving out of order (LOL, mostly an issue for FCoE, but LOL), frames... vanishing in the switches (that was a fun one - see also, FCoE), etc. Every oddball "it's connected but layer 1 is flaky" error you can think of.40G was bad enough that we had EIGHT competing wiring standards at one point, from 8 single strand optical to QSFP to BiDi to... well, other weird shit... and there was NO port adapters for them. Good luck. 56G Infiniband base is weird after all, and really a different world.SFP 28 has had issues mostly with drivers (heh, broadcom... and qlogic... and, well, all of them) and the fact that SFP28 ports get HOT AS HELL and can melt shit if you're not careful, and unlike what SHOULD work, often 25/10 optics don't down negotiate properly - so you either buy a compatible 10G optic, or a 25G, and pray you never have to change. Can't standardize. No RJ45 version of that yet.Now both 10G and 10GBASE worked out in the end - but it's limited to only those speeds and costs, and the asics for 10GBASE are $$ (partially since it was not common; SFP with 10G ethernet (the protocol, not the wire) is more flexible), so... lets make a new standard for home, since folks don't pay $50-100 a port on a switch unless they're weird... hence, 10NBASE, which is 1/2.5/5/10, but is NOT fully compatible with 10GBASE, and NOT fully compatible with 1G - precisely, at least. They'll do it if forced, and generally negotiate, but that "generally" is doing a LOT of heavy lifting in this case.Intel's 2.5G nics have been some of the worst - unreliable on anything BUT pure 2.5G fabrics, driver bugs, etc, while realtek sucks CPU (softnic yay), and Aquantia just... kinda works, with the later chips. But is more $$ and not often built in except on the high end. Hence why an Aquantia chip on a high end board is big for folks that use NBASE at home (I do), since I know it'll pretty much happily talk any speed on that switch. And they're good about patching issues with 10GBASE compatibility, so that works too.