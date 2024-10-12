Z890 Extreme vs Hero... explain this in english?

So I went through the specs for both the Extreme and Hero, but quite a bit of it I don't understand. Trying to decide on which of these boards I want to go for. I'm going to list each board, list the section of the specs I found differences with and list those differences. A small portion is common sense, but opted to just list ALL the differences.
$1000 for Extreme
$700 for Hero
Are there enough notable difference with the Extreme to justify the extra $300? Would I notice any performance differences between the 2?
Graphics:
Extreme - 2 x Intel® Thunderbolt™ 5 ports (USB Type-C®) support DisplayPort and Thunderbolt™ video outputs***
***Supports up to 1 x 8K@60HZ(DSC mode)+2 x 4K@60HZ monitors, It is recommended to chain-connect the monitors using a verified Thunderbolt™ cable.
****For resolution support please check DisplayPort 2.1 specs.bandwidth limited by DisplayPort™ 2.1 with up to 77.4 Gbit/s.
Hero - 2 x Intel® Thunderbolt™ 4 ports (USB Type-C®) support DisplayPort and Thunderbolt™ video outputs***
*** In Thunderbolt™ 4 mode, supports up to 8K@60Hz x1 with DSC or 4K@60Hz x2, maximum total bandwidth up to 23.8Gbps or 16Gbps/16Gbps, for resolution support please check DisplayPort 2.1 specs.
**** In DP alt mode, Only one USB Type-C® port supports up to UHBR20 at a time.
******While installing the operating system, please ensure that your monitor is connected to the HDMI port on the back I/O panel or to a discrete graphics card.
Expansion Slots:
Extreme - 2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slots (supports x16 or x8/x8 or x8/x4/x4 modes)**
1 x PCIe 4.0x4 slot
**M.2_3 & M.2_4 share bandwidth with PCIEX16(G5)_2. When M.2_3 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8 & PCIEX16(G5)_2 will run x4. When M.2_3 & M.2_4 are enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8 & PCIEX16(G5)_2 will disabled.
Hero - 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot (supports x16 or x8/x4/x4 modes)**
1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slot (supports x4 mode)
1 x PCIe 4.0 x1 slot
** When M.2_3 or M.2_4 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5) will run x8 only.
Storage:
Extreme - M.2_3 slot (Key M), type 2242/2260/2280/22110 (supports PCIe 5.0 x4 modes)**
DIMM.2_1 slot (Key M) via ROG Q-DIMM.2, type 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 (supports PCIe 4.0 x4 mode)
DIMM.2_2 slot (Key M) via ROG Q-DIMM.2, type 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 (supports PCIe 4.0 x4 mode)
**M.2_3 & M.2_4 share bandwidth with PCIEX16(G5)_2. When M.2_3 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8 & PCIEX16(G5)_2 will run x4. When M.2_3 & M.2_4 are enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8 & PCIEX16(G5)_2 will disabled.
Hero - M.2_3 slot (Key M), type 2242/2260/2280 (supports PCIe 5.0 x4 mode)**
M.2_5 slot (Key M), type 2242/2260/2280 (supports PCIe 4.0 x4 mode)
M.2_6 slot (Key M), type 2242/2260/2280 (supports PCIe 4.0 x4 mode)
SlimSAS slot supports PCIe 4.0 x4 mode or up to 4 SATA devices via a transfer cable. The cable is purchased separately.
* Intel® Rapid Storage Technology supports PCIe RAID 0/1/5/10, SATA RAID 0/1/5/10, M.2 slot from CPU only supports RAID 0/1/5
** When M.2_3 or M.2_4 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5) will run x8 only.
Ethernet:
Extreme - 1 x Marvell® AQtion 10Gb Ethernet
Hero - 1 x Realtek 5Gb Ethernet
USB:
Extreme - 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 ports (2 x USB Type-C®)
1 x USB 20Gbps port (1 x USB Type-C®)
7 x USB 10Gbps ports (5 x Type-A + 2 x USB Type-C®)
Hero - 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 ports (2 x USB Type-C®)
5 x USB 10Gbps ports (4 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C®)
4 x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A)
Audio:
Extreme - LED-illuminated audio jacks
* A chassis with an HD audio module in the front panel is required to support 7.1 Surround Sound audio output.
Hero - Gold-plated audio jacks
Back Panel I/O Ports:
Extreme - 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 USB Type-C® ports
1 x USB 20Gbps port (1 x USB Type-C®)
7 x USB 10Gbps ports (5 x Type-A + 2 x USB Type-C®)
1 x Marvell® AQtion 10Gb Ethernet port
2 x LED-illuminated audio jacks
Hero - 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB Type-C® ports
5 x USB 10Gbps ports (4 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C®)
4 x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A)
1 x Realtek 5Gb Ethernet port
2 x Gold-plated audio jacks
Internal I/O Connectors:
Extreme - 2 x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers
2 x 4-pin Radiator Fan headers
2 x W_PUMP+ headers
1 x WB_SENSOR header
4 x M.2 slots (Key M)
1 x DIMM.2 slot supports 2 x M.2 slots (Key M)
1 x 6-pin ARGB Gen 2 header to support 2 x ARGB Gen 2 headers
2 x Addressable Gen 2 header
4 x BCLK button
1 x BIOS Switch button
1 x LN2 Mode jumper
18 x ProbeIt Measurement Points
2 x RSVD switchs
1 x RSVD header
1 x Safe Boot button
1 x Slow Mode switch
Hero - 1 x 4-pin AIO Pump header
4 x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers
1 x W_PUMP+ headers
6 x M.2 slots (Key M)
1 x SlimSAS connector
3 x Addressable Gen 2 headers
1 x Thunderbolt™ (USB4®) header
Special Features:
Extreme - LN2 Mode
ProbeIt
Safe boot button
Slow Mode
Q-DIMM.2
Fan bracket
3D VC M.2 Heatsink
Backplate
Dual BIOS
Full Color 5" LCD Display
Hero - N/A
Software Features:
Extreme - LCD Display
Hero - Polymo Lighting II
FlexKey
BIOS:
Extreme - 2 x 256 Mb Flash ROM, UEFI AMI BIOS
Hero - 256 Mb Flash ROM, UEFI AMI BIOS
Accessories:
Extreme - 1 x 1-to-3 ARGB splitter cable
1 x 1-to-2 ARGB splitter cable
2 x 1-to-4 fan splitter cable
2 x ROG weave SATA 6G cable packages
1 x 3-in-1 Thermistor cables pack
ROG Q-DIMM.2 with Heatsink
1 x ROG DIMM.2 with heatsink
1 x M.2 pad package for ROG Q-DIMM.2
2 x Thermal pad for ROG Q-DIMM.2
2 x Thermal pad for M.2 22110
1 x ROG logo plate sticker
1 x ROG screwdriver
1 x ROG VIP card
2 x M.2 Q-Slide packages
Hero - 1 x ARGB RGB extension cable
4 x SATA 6Gb/s cables
1 x Thermal pad for M.2 22110
1 x M.2 Q-Latch package
3 x M.2 Q-Slide packages
1 x ROG thank you card
