Z890 Extreme vs Hero... explain this in english?

So I went through the specs for both the Extreme and Hero, but quite a bit of it I don't understand. Trying to decide on which of these boards I want to go for. I'm going to list each board, list the section of the specs I found differences with and list those differences. A small portion is common sense, but opted to just list ALL the differences.

$1000 for Extreme
$700 for Hero

Are there enough notable difference with the Extreme to justify the extra $300? Would I notice any performance differences between the 2?

Graphics:

Extreme - 2 x Intel® Thunderbolt™ 5 ports (USB Type-C®) support DisplayPort and Thunderbolt™ video outputs***
***Supports up to 1 x 8K@60HZ(DSC mode)+2 x 4K@60HZ monitors, It is recommended to chain-connect the monitors using a verified Thunderbolt™ cable.
****For resolution support please check DisplayPort 2.1 specs.bandwidth limited by DisplayPort™ 2.1 with up to 77.4 Gbit/s.

Hero - 2 x Intel® Thunderbolt™ 4 ports (USB Type-C®) support DisplayPort and Thunderbolt™ video outputs***
*** In Thunderbolt™ 4 mode, supports up to 8K@60Hz x1 with DSC or 4K@60Hz x2, maximum total bandwidth up to 23.8Gbps or 16Gbps/16Gbps, for resolution support please check DisplayPort 2.1 specs.
**** In DP alt mode, Only one USB Type-C® port supports up to UHBR20 at a time.
******While installing the operating system, please ensure that your monitor is connected to the HDMI port on the back I/O panel or to a discrete graphics card.

Expansion Slots:

Extreme - 2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slots (supports x16 or x8/x8 or x8/x4/x4 modes)**
1 x PCIe 4.0x4 slot
**M.2_3 & M.2_4 share bandwidth with PCIEX16(G5)_2. When M.2_3 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8 & PCIEX16(G5)_2 will run x4. When M.2_3 & M.2_4 are enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8 & PCIEX16(G5)_2 will disabled.

Hero - 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot (supports x16 or x8/x4/x4 modes)**
1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slot (supports x4 mode)
1 x PCIe 4.0 x1 slot
** When M.2_3 or M.2_4 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5) will run x8 only.

Storage:

Extreme - M.2_3 slot (Key M), type 2242/2260/2280/22110 (supports PCIe 5.0 x4 modes)**
DIMM.2_1 slot (Key M) via ROG Q-DIMM.2, type 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 (supports PCIe 4.0 x4 mode)
DIMM.2_2 slot (Key M) via ROG Q-DIMM.2, type 2230/2242/2260/2280/22110 (supports PCIe 4.0 x4 mode)
**M.2_3 & M.2_4 share bandwidth with PCIEX16(G5)_2. When M.2_3 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8 & PCIEX16(G5)_2 will run x4. When M.2_3 & M.2_4 are enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8 & PCIEX16(G5)_2 will disabled.

Hero - M.2_3 slot (Key M), type 2242/2260/2280 (supports PCIe 5.0 x4 mode)**
M.2_5 slot (Key M), type 2242/2260/2280 (supports PCIe 4.0 x4 mode)
M.2_6 slot (Key M), type 2242/2260/2280 (supports PCIe 4.0 x4 mode)
SlimSAS slot supports PCIe 4.0 x4 mode or up to 4 SATA devices via a transfer cable. The cable is purchased separately.
* Intel® Rapid Storage Technology supports PCIe RAID 0/1/5/10, SATA RAID 0/1/5/10, M.2 slot from CPU only supports RAID 0/1/5
** When M.2_3 or M.2_4 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5) will run x8 only.

Ethernet:

Extreme - 1 x Marvell® AQtion 10Gb Ethernet

Hero - 1 x Realtek 5Gb Ethernet

USB:

Extreme - 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 ports (2 x USB Type-C®)
1 x USB 20Gbps port (1 x USB Type-C®)
7 x USB 10Gbps ports (5 x Type-A + 2 x USB Type-C®)

Hero - 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 ports (2 x USB Type-C®)
5 x USB 10Gbps ports (4 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C®)
4 x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A)

Audio:

Extreme - LED-illuminated audio jacks
* A chassis with an HD audio module in the front panel is required to support 7.1 Surround Sound audio output.

Hero - Gold-plated audio jacks

Back Panel I/O Ports:

Extreme - 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 USB Type-C® ports
1 x USB 20Gbps port (1 x USB Type-C®)
7 x USB 10Gbps ports (5 x Type-A + 2 x USB Type-C®)
1 x Marvell® AQtion 10Gb Ethernet port
2 x LED-illuminated audio jacks

Hero - 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB Type-C® ports
5 x USB 10Gbps ports (4 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C®)
4 x USB 5Gbps ports (4 x Type-A)
1 x Realtek 5Gb Ethernet port
2 x Gold-plated audio jacks

Internal I/O Connectors:

Extreme - 2 x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers
2 x 4-pin Radiator Fan headers
2 x W_PUMP+ headers
1 x WB_SENSOR header
4 x M.2 slots (Key M)
1 x DIMM.2 slot supports 2 x M.2 slots (Key M)
1 x 6-pin ARGB Gen 2 header to support 2 x ARGB Gen 2 headers
2 x Addressable Gen 2 header
4 x BCLK button
1 x BIOS Switch button
1 x LN2 Mode jumper
18 x ProbeIt Measurement Points
2 x RSVD switchs
1 x RSVD header
1 x Safe Boot button
1 x Slow Mode switch

Hero - 1 x 4-pin AIO Pump header
4 x 4-pin Chassis Fan headers
1 x W_PUMP+ headers
6 x M.2 slots (Key M)
1 x SlimSAS connector
3 x Addressable Gen 2 headers
1 x Thunderbolt™ (USB4®) header

Special Features:

Extreme - LN2 Mode
ProbeIt
Safe boot button
Slow Mode
Q-DIMM.2
Fan bracket
3D VC M.2 Heatsink
Backplate
Dual BIOS
Full Color 5" LCD Display

Hero - N/A

Software Features:

Extreme - LCD Display

Hero - Polymo Lighting II
FlexKey

BIOS:

Extreme - 2 x 256 Mb Flash ROM, UEFI AMI BIOS

Hero - 256 Mb Flash ROM, UEFI AMI BIOS

Accessories:

Extreme - 1 x 1-to-3 ARGB splitter cable
1 x 1-to-2 ARGB splitter cable
2 x 1-to-4 fan splitter cable
2 x ROG weave SATA 6G cable packages
1 x 3-in-1 Thermistor cables pack
ROG Q-DIMM.2 with Heatsink
1 x ROG DIMM.2 with heatsink
1 x M.2 pad package for ROG Q-DIMM.2
2 x Thermal pad for ROG Q-DIMM.2
2 x Thermal pad for M.2 22110
1 x ROG logo plate sticker
1 x ROG screwdriver
1 x ROG VIP card
2 x M.2 Q-Slide packages

Hero - 1 x ARGB RGB extension cable
4 x SATA 6Gb/s cables
1 x Thermal pad for M.2 22110
1 x M.2 Q-Latch package
3 x M.2 Q-Slide packages
1 x ROG thank you card
 
Do you need Thunderbolt 5, 10GbE network, 2x16 PCIe 5.0, a fancy LCD display for your desk, and Liquid Nitrogen capable overclocking? --> If yes, buy the extreme. If no, buy the Hero.
Do you "only" need Thunderbolt 4, 5GbE network, 1x16 PCIe 5.0, no fancy LCD, and no Liquid Nitrogen stuff? --> If yes, buy the Hero. If you need more, buy the extreme.
 
Prices are getting unrealistic most of these features are for e-peen junkies.
The Extreme is more or less fully protected by rubbery looking textured aluminum and plastic. The Hero has more bare PCB.
 
What features do you actually need because the hero is pretty overpriced and most likely isn't worth buying over other options. The MSI Tomahawk Wifi ($299) and Gigabyte Aorus Elite WIFI7 ($289) are the 2 cheapest boards with a post code on them so I'd probably lean more toward those since the cheapest Asrock is $349 NOVA WIFI and for Asus the $499 Strix-E.
 
The Extreme is more or less fully protected by rubbery looking textured aluminum and plastic. The Hero has more bare PCB.
Bare PCB is easier to repair, we had a blown component on a MB and a drop of solder across the missing part traces fixed it.
 
My questions is, do you even need the features of the Hero? or would you be fine with a less costly motherboard?
 
What shits me is that they put a $2 10GbE adapter on it (Marvell bought Aquantia, that's what these used to be, last time I tried to use one it wouldn't negotiate with my basic level 2 netgear switch at 1 gbps) and try to upsell you $300, when you could just buy one of these!
 
but any PCIe network adapter can have higher speed, and you can snap 1 on at any of those PCIe slot. What fiber speed are you paying that you think it will make a difference?
 
What shits me is that they put a $2 10GbE adapter on it (Marvell bought Aquantia, that's what these used to be, last time I tried to use one it wouldn't negotiate with my basic level 2 netgear switch at 1 gbps) and try to upsell you $300, when you could just buy one of these!
Good luck finding an Aquantia for $2.

The issue with the X520 (other than the fact that it runs stupidly hot and can thermal throttle without enterprise level airflow at times) is that it's just 10GBASE. The Aquantia kit is 10NBASE, which may (or may not) matter. The reason it wouldn't negotiate is I suspect your netgear is old as heck and doesn't understand the NBASE negotiation commands - just set it to 1G full duplex and the problem is gone. It also takes up a PCIE slot that you may need for something else, and it wants a real X4 slot (and they've had issues down negotiating, so if you have a PCIE4/5 slot, that card may not work at all).
 
Good luck finding an Aquantia for $2.

The issue with the X520 (other than the fact that it runs stupidly hot and can thermal throttle without enterprise level airflow at times) is that it's just 10GBASE. The Aquantia kit is 10NBASE, which may (or may not) matter. The reason it wouldn't negotiate is I suspect your netgear is old as heck and doesn't understand the NBASE negotiation commands - just set it to 1G full duplex and the problem is gone. It also takes up a PCIE slot that you may need for something else, and it wants a real X4 slot (and they've had issues down negotiating, so if you have a PCIE4/5 slot, that card may not work at all).
Well, I exaggerated a bit there. My real point was that they charge you a premium and don't even give you premium chips, as you'd expect on a server or workstation board (I710 controllers). I myself run an X550-T2 which is less toasty, but slightly more expensive. And yeah, I'd very much prefer to get an open PCIe x4 slot over them connecting some honky controller to those lanes for me.

As for my story, no, it wasn't as simple as having too old a switch. It was a new Netgear GS316 and the Aquantia AQC111 controller on this board. I started this support thread about it. The controller supports 1GBASE-T so it should fall back to that if it fails to negotiate higher for whatever reason, that's how backward compatibility is supposed to work. Sure, it's an edge case. But these kinds of edge cases are the exact thing I pay to avoid with premium controllers!
 
Well, I exaggerated a bit there. My real point was that they charge you a premium and don't even give you premium chips, as you'd expect on a server or workstation board (I710 controllers). I myself run an X550-T2 which is less toasty, but slightly more expensive. And yeah, I'd very much prefer to get an open PCIe x4 slot over them connecting some honky controller to those lanes for me.

As for my story, no, it wasn't as simple as having too old a switch. It was a new Netgear GS316 and the Aquantia AQC111 controller on this board. I started this support thread about it. The controller supports 1GBASE-T so it should fall back to that if it fails to negotiate higher for whatever reason, that's how backward compatibility is supposed to work. Sure, it's an edge case. But these kinds of edge cases are the exact thing I pay to avoid with premium controllers!
The number of stories I've had over the years on intel chips ... :p

Fair enough on the support case. That's an EOL switch though - and while down negotiation SHOULD work, any time there's a new ethernet standard, it takes everyone a while to figure out how to implement it without sucking. 10G was a disaster. 40G the same. 25G - don't get me started on SFP28. NBASE? An utter mess, especially since it's consumer only.
 
The number of stories I've had over the years on intel chips ...
Positive? Negative? FWIW I have heart that Intel compilers like Fortran for X86 are very good.
:p

10G was a disaster. 40G the same. 25G - don't get me started on SFP28.
How have these standards been a disaster? Not trolling. I haven't paid any real attention and I'd like to learn.

NBASE? An utter mess, especially since it's consumer only.
Can you elaborate.
 
Not gonna lie, those are boards that if you have to ask why you'd buy one over the other, you have no use for either.

I can't imagine spending $300 on a single use board for a crappy chip generation let alone $700 or $1000.
 
Positive? Negative? FWIW I have heart that Intel compilers like Fortran for X86 are very good.
Mostly on the network cards. It's been hit or miss at times with them.
How have these standards been a disaster? Not trolling. I haven't paid any real attention and I'd like to learn.
Every release has major issues for around 2-3 years while firmware and low-level ethernet issues are worked out, generally at the enterprise level first, and then by the time it hits consumer (if it hits; some haven't yet) they've been worked out. 1G was a disaster for a couple of years in enterprise till those were worked out, but that was mostly before my time. I was there for 10G, which was major firmware issues (qlogic and emulex pumped about 2 bios and firmware updates a month for 18 months; we had a list at VMware of what bugs were tied to which release, and rolled folks to "least bad" all the time), and some cards that were total disasters forever (UCS Palo/Menlo especially, pre enic/fnic, and the G7/G8 virtual connects on HP). Intermittent connectivity, frames arriving out of order (LOL, mostly an issue for FCoE, but LOL), frames... vanishing in the switches (that was a fun one - see also, FCoE), etc. Every oddball "it's connected but layer 1 is flaky" error you can think of.

40G was bad enough that we had EIGHT competing wiring standards at one point, from 8 single strand optical to QSFP to BiDi to... well, other weird shit... and there was NO port adapters for them. Good luck. 56G Infiniband base is weird after all, and really a different world.

SFP 28 has had issues mostly with drivers (heh, broadcom... and qlogic... and, well, all of them) and the fact that SFP28 ports get HOT AS HELL and can melt shit if you're not careful, and unlike what SHOULD work, often 25/10 optics don't down negotiate properly - so you either buy a compatible 10G optic, or a 25G, and pray you never have to change. Can't standardize. No RJ45 version of that yet.


Can you elaborate.
Now both 10G and 10GBASE worked out in the end - but it's limited to only those speeds and costs, and the asics for 10GBASE are $$ (partially since it was not common; SFP with 10G ethernet (the protocol, not the wire) is more flexible), so... lets make a new standard for home, since folks don't pay $50-100 a port on a switch unless they're weird... hence, 10NBASE, which is 1/2.5/5/10, but is NOT fully compatible with 10GBASE, and NOT fully compatible with 1G - precisely, at least. They'll do it if forced, and generally negotiate, but that "generally" is doing a LOT of heavy lifting in this case.

Intel's 2.5G nics have been some of the worst - unreliable on anything BUT pure 2.5G fabrics, driver bugs, etc, while realtek sucks CPU (softnic yay), and Aquantia just... kinda works, with the later chips. But is more $$ and not often built in except on the high end. Hence why an Aquantia chip on a high end board is big for folks that use NBASE at home (I do), since I know it'll pretty much happily talk any speed on that switch. And they're good about patching issues with 10GBASE compatibility, so that works too.
 
Thanks for these explanations. I had no idea that things were that bad. My takeaway right now is not to buy a used Intel 10G PCIE adapter from eBay, And for now to be happy with the 1G switch that I have in place now.
 
Thanks for these explanations. I had no idea that things were that bad. My takeaway right now is not to buy a used Intel 10G PCIE adapter from eBay, And for now to be happy with the 1G switch that I have in place now.
Intel 10G cards are good. Especially older ones. Get a later firmware on them and they're great - but they want airflow. And up to date drivers. And a 10G switch. :p We finally worked most of that out.

I say most, because IIRC ,the 510s are a bit funky in some scenarios, but I'd have to go digging into a bunch of notes.
 
so did anyone end up buying the Asus Z890 series motherboard and has been using it so he can give a impression / review as to how it is?
 
The Apex has dropped on Amazon

I never read up on their prices in the past, as I don't buy the latest motherboard. But it looks like there is a pattern of slow price drop
 
z890 is not selling so everything is being discounted
So if this board isn't selling, maybe that is because the newest Intel CPUs aren't selling well. But isn't AMD selling well? If so, why should they be discounted?

OR, is ASUS losing market share to Gigabte and MSI?
 
z890 is not selling so everything is being discounted
where's your source? The 800 series is the ONLY series that works w/ Intel Ultra line. If the 800 series is not selling and Asus being the most sell brand, that would means to a serious extent, the Intel Ultra line is not selling, most likely because, using i5 14th generation vs. Ultra 5, that the price of Ultra is nearly double.

and if the 800 series is not selling, does that mean Intel 14th generation CPU won't be discontinue? and we can enjoy the 600 & 700 series motherboard much longer?

By the way, I also never pay attention to Asus motherboard price, as all the ones I bought in the past are $100 to $200. So in the past series of Asus motherboard, say the 700 series first come out, are they also at $1K mark?

I also found no link that support your claim, except:

https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterrace/comments/1g3al6c/what_is_wrong_with_z890_pricing/?rdt=65404

clearly he's not children of Bill Gates :D
 
where's your source? The 800 series is the ONLY series that works w/ Intel Ultra line. If the 800 series is not selling and Asus being the most sell brand, that would means to a serious extent, the Intel Ultra line is not selling, most likely because, using i5 14th generation vs. Ultra 5, that the price of Ultra is nearly double.

and if the 800 series is not selling, does that mean Intel 14th generation CPU won't be discontinue? and we can enjoy the 600 & 700 series motherboard much longer?

By the way, I also never pay attention to Asus motherboard price, as all the ones I bought in the past are $100 to $200. So in the past series of Asus motherboard, say the 700 series first come out, are they also at $1K mark?

I also found no link that support your claim, except:

https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterrace/comments/1g3al6c/what_is_wrong_with_z890_pricing/?rdt=65404

clearly he's not children of Bill Gates :D
you are in no position to be arguing with anybody when you just ask "what size of drive do i need for a few fps games". STOP!
 
