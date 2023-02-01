Z790/X670 Motherboards PCIe slot expansion

Hi everyone, new member here looking to upgrade to latest and greatest.



I am using Intel HEDT platform at the moment and have been extremely happy with it.



Intel i9 9980X 18 cores running at 4.8Ghz

EVGA X299 Dark Motherboard.

64Gb DDR4 3600 RAM

1080TI GPU



I have twin custom loop so separate cooling for GPU and CPU.



I'm looking to upgrade in near future to either AMD or Intel, depending on suitability for my needs.



I have 3 PCIe Audio DSP cards I use so I have been looking for a motherboard with at least 5 ACCESSIBLE expansion slots available, so 4 spare after GPU which will probably be a waterblocked RTX 4090, that gives me 1 spare for future expansion.

Yes, I do game.



All the latest boards seem to come with a max of 3 slots, usually 2.



Anybody able to help?