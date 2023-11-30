Z790 14600k - Won't post with more than 1 stick or RAM

OK, so what do you guys think the problem would be?
I've tried different RAM and different speeds and the thing will not POST with more than 1 stick of RAM.
It's gotta be the mobo or CPU, right?


i5-15600k
Asrock Z790 Lightning WIFI
Gskill 5600 DDR5
Corsair 1000e PSU
 
Did you try a single stick in each channel or just slot 1? Will it post with either stick installed?

Second the pin check, if they're OK, could be a bad channel on the cpu or even a bad/uneven cooler mount. (Using a contact frame?)
 
check the socket pins and the ram slot's. make sure youre using the correct slots as noted in the manual. how long have you waited for a post?
 
