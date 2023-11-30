Z790 14600k - Won't post with more than 1 stick or RAM

Doozer
OK, so what do you guys think the problem would be?
I've tried different RAM and different speeds and the thing will not POST with more than 1 stick of RAM.
It's gotta be the mobo or CPU, right?
i5-15600k
Asrock Z790 Lightning WIFI
Gskill 5600 DDR5
Corsair 1000e PSU
