Z690/Z90 with Creative X-Fi audio support? Need surround sound for headphone

My ASUS Xonar DGX with low-latency UNi drivers is awesome, but uses Dolby Headphone, which sucks regardless of profiles I try. There are several positional audio technologies out there - Dolby Headphone, Creative X-Fi, Razer, and some others. X-Fi sounds best and I want a motherboard tha offers it through onboard Realtek audio chip. Are there any Z690/Z790 motherboards that offer Creative' X-Fi audio through Realtek audio chip? It used to be one of competetigve advantages between motherboard manufactuers.



Yes, I know I can just buy an audio card, but I'd rather not spend extra $ and get Creative's tech via motherboard makers.