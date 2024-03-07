Z690 board and i5-12400 cpu - what should I upgrade to?

motherboard: MSI Z690-A Pro DDR4 Intel LGA 1700 ATX
CPU: i5-12400 with stock cooler
RAM: 32gb DDR4
graphics: Nvidia P620 x 2
This is a trading computer I built 2 years ago. I notice that when the markets are busy, which means data streaming in faster, the fan ramps up. When I look at resource utilization in Windows Task Manager, memory is usually ~75%, but CPU varies from ~70-100%.
I assume that's a good indicator that CPU is where I should be looking to upgrade.
For this board, can I go up to i7-14700?
But for cost effective upgrade, maybe i7-12700 is the way to go?
Looking at Microcenter prices right now:
i7-12700k: $240 (I don't need k, but this is the only 12700 they have)
i7-13700: $330
i7-14700k: $370
What kind of cooler should I get for i7 CPU since heatsinks aren't included in the i7's? I'm a trader, not a gamer, so I don't think I need a high end cooling solution.
