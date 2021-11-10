Z690 asus maximus hero vs gigabyte aorus master

Do you think the price premium of the $600 hero is worth it over the $470 Aorus Master? The hero only really has 20+1 90A power phase + thunderbolt4 with an extra piece m.2 card and only 2.5GE and the Aorus has 19+1+2 105A, no TB4, but has 10GE which I would use before TB4. I probably wouldn't even use the 10GE let alone the 2.5GE because I almost always use just wifi. I really had no need for extreme network speed as far as file transferring goes. Do you think there's a better alternative board compared to the Aorus Master? MSI MEG Ace or Carbon or Unify-X? Strix-E?